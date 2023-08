A new weekly show is coming to CBS Sports Golazo Network with Kickin' It, an interview series hosted by Kate Abdo and former United States men's national team players Clint Dempsey, Maurice Edu, and Charlie Davies.

The show will see the quartet engage in original conversations and agenda-setting discussion with each other and a wide variety of guests across the soccer world. The premiere will be the first of a two-part episode featuring World Cup and Champions League winner Thierry Henry, while fellow USMNT players Jozy Altidore and Matt Turner will appear on early episodes as well.

To learn more, make sure you check out the pregame coverage of the U.S. Open Cup semifinals match between Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati on CBS Sports Golazo Network where Kickin' It will be introduced to viewers. Coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday to preview Lionel Messi's tournament debut. The four hosts will be on hand during the pre-match coverage to show an exclusive first look at Kickin' It.

Abdo, Dempsey, Davies and Edu, who first began working together on CBS Sports' coverage of Concacaf national team competitions, will bring their well established chemistry and camaraderie to the new show, which will focus on the kind of organic dialogue and story telling they have become known for.

Kickin' It joins Morning Footy, Box 2 Box and Attacking Third on the CBS Sports Golazo Network, as the industry-leading soccer network continues to expand, making it the year-round home for soccer fans with studio shows, live matches and now a new, cutting-edge interview show. From Champions League to NWSL, Serie A to Brazil, CBS Sports Golazo Network has everything followers of the beautiful game need.

How to watch CBS Sports Golazo Network

The show will be available to watch on CBS Sports Golazo Network, which is free on connected TV and mobile devices through the CBS Sports App and Pluto TV, as well as CBSSports.com and Paramount+.