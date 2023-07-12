CBS Sports' soccer coverage continues to expand. The CBS Sports Golazo Network, the 24/7 soccer-dedicated streaming channel that launched in April, will debut a new show, Attacking Third dedicated exclusively to women's soccer.

Attacking Third, which originally started as a podcast and has since grown into the No. 1 women's soccer social brand among U.S. broadcasters. Now, it launches as a television show that will provide analysis, news, highlights and more. The show, debuting on Monday, July 17, will cover the global game including the U.S. women's national team, the World Cup, the Nations Women's Soccer League, Barclays Women's Super League, UEFA Women's Champions League and more. Building off the network's well-received and comprehensive coverage of the beautiful game, it will air live on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 4 p.m. ET.

The show is the latest in CBS Sports Golazo Network's industry-leading soccer coverage. In addition to Attacking Third, the network airs live matches of the NWSL, WSL, Concacaf national team competitions and more, as well as weekday shows Morning Footy and Box 2 Box.

CBS Sports Golazo Network is available free on connected TVs and mobile devices through the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV, and on CBSSports.com as well as on Paramount+.