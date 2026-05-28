CBS Sports lands Barclays Women's Super League soccer TV rights

CBS Sports announced the acquisition of the English-language U.S. broadcasting rights to the Barclays Women's Super League, with coverage beginning in September 2026 and running through the 2029-30 season.

Paramount+ will live stream all 183 matches each season, the most matches ever made available in the competition's newly expanded format. CBS Sports Network will additionally air one match per week, with select fixtures also broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The Barclays Women's Super League is England's premier women's soccer division, featuring clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City (defending champions) and Manchester United.

Beyond live match coverage, CBS Sports Golazo Network's dedicated women's soccer show Attacking Third will provide comprehensive WSL programming alongside studio shows Morning Footy, Golazo Matchday and Scoreline. Additional coverage will span CBSSports.com, the Golazo Starting XI newsletter, the Attacking Third podcast and the @WGolazo social accounts.

The addition of the WSL significantly expands CBS Sports' already extensive women's soccer portfolio, which includes the NWSL, UEFA Women's Champions League, Concacaf W Champions Cup, Concacaf W Gold Cup, Concacaf W Championship, Concacaf W Nations League, Serie A Femminile and select UEFA Women's World Cup Qualifiers -- all distributed across CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.