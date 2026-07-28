CBS Sports lands exclusive English TV rights to Concacaf Champions Cup through 2030

CBS Sports and Concacaf have announced a new multiyear media rights agreement that makes Paramount+ the exclusive English-language home in the United States for the Concacaf Champions Cup, the Concacaf Central American Cup and the Concacaf Caribbean Cup through the 2030 season.

Paramount+, also the home of the UEFA Champions League and Serie A, will stream all 137 matches across Concacaf's three men's club competitions each season through 2030, including all 51 Concacaf Champions Cup matches, 58 Concacaf Central American Cup matches annually and 28 Concacaf Caribbean Cup matches annually. Select Concacaf Champions Cup matches will also air on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

CBS Sports Golazo Network's studio programming, including Morning Footy, CBS Sports Golazo Matchday and Scoreline, will provide coverage surrounding the competitions. CBS Sports will round out its coverage with reporting on CBSSports.com, the Golazo Starting XI newsletter and across its @CBSSportsGolazo social accounts.

The Concacaf Champions Cup is the confederation's premier men's club competition, bringing together the best clubs from North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Clubs qualify for the tournament through domestic leagues and cup competitions, as well as through the Concacaf Central American Cup, Concacaf Caribbean Cup and Leagues Cup. Winning the Champions Cup serves as Concacaf's qualifying route to both the quadrennial FIFA Club World Cup and the annual FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

Major League Soccer teams that participated in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup include: San Diego FC, LA Galaxy, Los Angeles FC, Nashville SC, Philadelphia Union, FC Cincinnati, Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Inter Miami CF. MLS teams have not fared well in this tournament, with the Seattle Sounders being the only team to win it in the modern era in 2022. Prior to that, only D.C. United in 1998 and LA Galaxy in 2000 have captured titles in previous editions of this tournament. Mexican clubs have won 19 of the past 21 editions. Cruz Azul (7) and Club America (7) have won the most titles in tournament history. Deportivo Toluca FC won the most recent title in February 2026, defeating Tigres UANL in a penalty shootout.

The fourth edition of the Concacaf Central American Cup kicks off Tuesday, while the Caribbean Cup begins Aug 4, head of the 62nd edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup, which runs from February through June 2027.