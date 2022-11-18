CBS Sports has launched a brand new newsletter focused on the world's most popular sport. The new newsletter, titled "Golazo Starting XI" will run daily during the World Cup and provide insight, analysis, highlights and more of the global competition as 32 nations battle for the most coveted trophy in the sport.

Our team will be bringing you the latest news and notes from Qatar, including in-depth coverage on the United States men's national team as they return to the tournament for the first time since 2014. The Americans are in Group B with England, Iran and Wales. The tournament kicks off on Nov. 20.

We'll help you stay up to date with the latest results, break down what's happening and give you some picks for the upcoming action along the way. It's your one stop shop to make sure you don't miss anything from our podcasts, In Soccer We Trust, House of Champions and, covering everything you want to know about the women's game, Attacking Third. So make sure you mash that subscribe button and don't miss a minute of the action from Qatar.

The newsletter will continue after the tournament and bring you coverage of some of the biggest club competitions in the world like the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League, the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, NWSL and more.