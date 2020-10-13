CBS Sports will bring a live whip-around show for the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage, starting on Tuesday. "The Golazo Show" will keep avid soccer fans in the loop by featuring every goal each matchday on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access.

"The Golazo Show" will air during the late slate of games which feature six of the day's eight matches being played simultaneously throughout Europe. The program will take place on each UCL group stage matchday beginning at 3 p.m. ET and will dive into the memorable moments and highlights on top of the goals.

"The Golazo Show" will be part of CBS Sports' eight hours of live coverage across multiple platforms for each matchday. The show will air live on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access.

"With multiple matches being played simultaneously across Europe, we wanted to give soccer fans a fun way to experience that excitement and see every goal from every match as well as all the key moments as they happen," said Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Sports. "'The Golazo Show' will keep fans updated throughout the day's action with all the goals and latest results, bringing them highlights as soon as they occur while also providing expert analysis – all at a single destination."

Additionally, CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access will air "The Golazo Pre-Match Show," beginning each matchday at 2:30 p.m. ET, that will recap the two early games.

Here's how the coverage looks beginning each matchday at 11 a.m. ET:

CBS Sports' Champions League coverage

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Champions League group stage schedule

Matchday 1 (Oct. 20-21)

Matchday 2 (Oct. 27-28)

Matchday 3 (Nov. 3-4)

Matchday 4 (Nov. 24-25)

Matchday 5 (Dec. 1-2)

Matchday 6 (Dec. 8-9).

For the complete Champions League schedule, click here. Stay in touch with everything in the world of soccer with ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Sports Soccer Podcast.