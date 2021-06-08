Paramount+ will be the home of The Women's Cup this August. An inaugural tournament that will feature National Women's Soccer League clubs Racing Louisville FC and Chicago Red Stars, Frauen-Bundesliga champion FC Bayern Munich and Division 1 Féminine champion Paris Saint-Germain.

Paramount+ features more than 1,600 live matches each year, including the NWSL season, which also airs on CBS and CBS Sports Network. The Women's Cup matches will also re-air at a later time on CBS Sports Network.

"Paramount+ is committed to showcasing the world's top clubs across both the men's and women's game, and these four clubs only further elevate the quality of our soccer programming," said Jeffrey Gerttula, executive vice president and general manager of CBS Sports Digital. "Paramount+ continues to be a year-round must-have soccer destination for fans of the game, and we're excited for The Women's Cup to be a part of our growing lineup at CBS Sports."

The first ever Women's Cup tournament will be hosted by Racing Louisville FC at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. The competition will kick off on August 18, with Bayern and PSG in a head to head of UEFA women's champions League semifinalists, while Racing Louisville and the Red Stars will play a fixture that will also count as a regular season match with implications in the standings.

Winners of the opening matches will meet in The Women's Cup final on Aug 21, with a third place game to follow.