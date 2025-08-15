CBS Sports and TelevisaUnivision announced a sublicense agreement on Friday that will see several Liga MX matches broadcast in English across CBS Sports' platforms for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

At least 40 matches this season will air on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network, while additional playoff matches will be added to the schedule in due course. All Liga MX matches across CBS Sports' platforms will be broadcast in English, the list of announcers including Nico Cantor, Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Chris Wittyngham. Highlights of Liga MX will also be accessible across CBS Sports' platforms, including social media channels.

The agreement kicks off on Saturday with Toluca's clash against Pumas (11 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network). Toluca, the 2025 Clausura champions, are off to a strong start in the 2025 Apertura with three wins in their first four matches and currently rank third, while Pumas are 11th with one win in their opening four matches.

In total, 13 Apertura matches will air on CBS Sports' platforms from August to November before the final phase begins.

See below for the initial schedule of Liga MX matches on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

2025 Liga MX Apertura schedule

All times U.S./Eastern