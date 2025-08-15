CBS Sports to air Liga MX games in English: Mexican league coverage begins with Toluca-Pumas on Saturday
Club America will also face Atlas on Sunday, Aug. 24 on CBS Sports Golazo Network
CBS Sports and TelevisaUnivision announced a sublicense agreement on Friday that will see several Liga MX matches broadcast in English across CBS Sports' platforms for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.
At least 40 matches this season will air on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network, while additional playoff matches will be added to the schedule in due course. All Liga MX matches across CBS Sports' platforms will be broadcast in English, the list of announcers including Nico Cantor, Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Chris Wittyngham. Highlights of Liga MX will also be accessible across CBS Sports' platforms, including social media channels.
CBS Sports and TelevisaUnivision Announce English-Language Liga MX Matches to Air Across CBS Sports Platforms— CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) August 15, 2025
Full Details: https://t.co/zYqJegyvds pic.twitter.com/qAJus1EIfl
The agreement kicks off on Saturday with Toluca's clash against Pumas (11 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network). Toluca, the 2025 Clausura champions, are off to a strong start in the 2025 Apertura with three wins in their first four matches and currently rank third, while Pumas are 11th with one win in their opening four matches.
In total, 13 Apertura matches will air on CBS Sports' platforms from August to November before the final phase begins.
See below for the initial schedule of Liga MX matches on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
2025 Liga MX Apertura schedule
All times U.S./Eastern
AIR DATE
TIME
NETWORK
PROGRAM
ROUND
Saturday, Aug. 16
11 p.m.
Toluca vs. UNAM
Matchday 5
Sunday, Aug. 24
9 p.m.
Atlas vs. Club América
Matchday 6
Saturday, Aug. 30
11 p.m.
Club América vs. Pachuca
Matchday 7
Friday, Sept. 12
9 p.m.
Club América vs. Guadalajara
Matchday 8
Saturday, Sept. 27
11 p.m.
Club América vs. UNAM
Matchday 11
Sunday, Oct. 5
9 p.m.
UNAM vs. Guadalajara
Matchday 12
Saturday, Oct. 18
9 p.m.
Monterrey vs. UNAM
Matchday 13
Saturday, Oct. 18
11 p.m.
Cruz Azul vs. Club América
Matchday 13
Saturday, Oct. 25
11 p.m.
|CBS Sports Network
Cruz Azul vs. Monterrey
Matchday 15
Saturday, Nov. 1
9 p.m.
Monterrey vs. Tigres
Matchday 16
Saturday, Nov. 1
11 p.m.
Club América vs. León
Matchday 16
Saturday, Nov. 8
8 p.m.
Toluca vs. Club América
Matchday 17
Saturday, Nov. 8
10 p.m.
Cruz Azul vs. UNAM
Matchday 17