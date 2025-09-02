The road to the FIFA World Cup is in full force as the final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 4, with Suriname hosting Panama. With Concacaf nations jostling to see who will join hosts United States, Canada, and Mexico, the winners of each group will book their places in the World Cup, while the two best runners-up will go to the inter-confederation playoffs, which are scheduled to take place in March of 2026.

All the action of World Cup qualifying can be caught on Paramount+, and there will also be highlights shown on the CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network. History could be made as nations like Guatemala haven't qualified for a World Cup, and Jamaica's men's team haven't made a World Cup since 1998. Group stage play will conclude on Nov. 18, at the end of the November international window.

September qualifying schedule

All times Eastern.