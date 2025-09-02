CBS Sports to broadcast Concacaf Men's World Cup qualifying matches ahead of 2026 tournament
Jamaica, El Salvador, Honduras, Costa Rica and more will be competing for spots at the 2026 World Cup, and you'll be able to watch the action on Paramount+
The road to the FIFA World Cup is in full force as the final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 4, with Suriname hosting Panama. With Concacaf nations jostling to see who will join hosts United States, Canada, and Mexico, the winners of each group will book their places in the World Cup, while the two best runners-up will go to the inter-confederation playoffs, which are scheduled to take place in March of 2026.
All the action of World Cup qualifying can be caught on Paramount+, and there will also be highlights shown on the CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network. History could be made as nations like Guatemala haven't qualified for a World Cup, and Jamaica's men's team haven't made a World Cup since 1998. Group stage play will conclude on Nov. 18, at the end of the November international window.
September qualifying schedule
All times Eastern.
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Network
Thursday, Sept. 4
5:30 p.m.
Suriname vs. Panama
Thursday, Sept. 4
9:30 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Matchday
Thursday, Sept. 4
10 p.m.
Guatemala vs. El Salvador
Friday, Sept. 5
6 p.m.
Bermuda vs. Jamaica
Friday, Sept. 5
8 p.m.
Haiti vs. Honduras
Friday, Sept. 5
8 p.m.
Trinidad & Tobago vs. Curaçao
Friday, Sept. 5
10 p.m.
Nicaragua vs. Costa Rica
Monday, Sept. 8
8:30 p.m.
El Salvador vs. Suriname
Monday, Sept. 8
9:30 p.m.
Panama vs. Guatemala
Tuesday, Sept. 9
8 p.m.
Curaçao vs. Bermuda
Tuesday, Sept. 9
8 p.m.
Jamaica vs. Trinidad & Tobago
Tuesday, Sept. 9
10 p.m.
Costa Rica vs. Haiti
Tuesday, Sept. 9
10 p.m.
Honduras vs. Nicaragua