The Concacaf Nations League finals are coming to Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network in June, and with it come some familiar faces to those faithful United States men's national team. On Monday, CBS Sports unveiled the broadcast team that will be providing studio coverage, sideline coverage, play-by-play and everything in between for the four remaining matches, which are set to start on June 3 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Honduras takes on the United States at 7:30 p.m. ET in the semifinals on June 3, followed by Mexico vs. Costa Rica at 10 p.m. ET. The third-place match will be on Sunday, June 6, with the final on the same day, starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Kate Abdo, host of CBS Sports' UEFA Champions League coverage, will anchor the studio coverage from Denver alongside former USMNT players Clint Dempsey, Charlie Davies and Oguchi Onyewu. Mexico international and Club America defender Janelly Farias, a Southern California native, will contribute in studio, while Nico Cantor and Jenny Chiu will be on the sidelines in Denver.

Additionally, former USMNT talents Maurice Edu and Marcelo Balboa will provide match analysis, while Andres Cordero and Adrian Garcia-Marquez will handle the play-by-play. Every match will be available to stream on Paramount+, while two the USA vs. Honduras match and the final will also air on CBS Sports Network.

Nations League schedule

Thursday, June 3

Concacaf Today, 6:30 p.m. ET (Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network)

Honduras vs. United States, 7:30 p.m. ET (Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network)

Mexico vs. Costa Rica, 10 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Concacaf Today, 12 a.m. ET (Paramount+)

Sunday, June 6

Concacaf Today, 6 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Third-place match, 6:30 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Nations League final, 9 p.m. ET (Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network)

Concacaf Today, 11:30 p.m. ET (Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network)

For more on the complete schedule, click here.

CBS Sports' broadcast team in Denver

Concacaf Today crew:

Kate Abdo, host

Clint Dempsey, analyst

Charlie Davies, analyst

Oguchi Onyewu, analyst

In-studio coverage:

Janelly Farias, analyst

Sideline coverage:

Nico Cantor, reporter

Jenny Chiu, reporter

Match coverage: