FC Barcelona will visit Celta Vigo on Saturday for another important weekend of LaLiga action. Xavi's side are currently third in the league, 10 points behind Real Madrid for first but also five behind Girona. At the same time, the Blaugrana will play next Wednesday against Napoli for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Paramount+. Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are currently fighting to avoid the relegation as they sit 17th in the league, with only one win in the last five clashes. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Feb. 17 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 17 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Balaidos -- Vigo, Spain

: Estadio Balaidos -- Vigo, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Celta Vigo +280; Draw +270; FC Barcelona -110

Team news

Celta Vigo: The home side coached by former Liverpool Rafa Benitez remain without the services of Joseph Aidoo due to a long-term knee injury and also Carlos Dotor is in doubt for a muscular issue.

Potential Celta XI: Guaita; Tapia, Unai Nunez, Dominguez; Manquillo, Jailson, Beltran, Ristic; Allende, Larsen, De la Torre.

FC Barcelona: Xavi is expected to make two changes to the side that started against Granada, with Ronald Araujo and Raphinha available again. Vitor Roque is back after his suspension but he's expected to start on the bench.

Potential FC Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, I Martinez, Cancelo; F de Jong, Gundogan, Pedri; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Prediction

Despite the moment, FC Barcelona seem to be in a better form now and should make it on Saturday. Pick: FC Barcelona 2, Celta Vigo 1.