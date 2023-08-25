Real Madrid is off to a strong start in La Liga play, and aim to continue that run against Celta Vigo.

With two wins out of two to start the season and an attacking unit in impressive early season form, Real Madrid is once again establishing themselves as one of the teams to beat in La Liga this season. The star of the show so far is Jude Bellingham, who has started his Real Madrid career in style with three goals in two games, and is building his case as the team's main man as they look to recapture the title after losing last season's trophy to FC Barcelona.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the matchup.

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, August 25 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Friday, August 25 | 3:30 p.m. ET Location: Estadio de Balaídos -- Pontevedra, Spain

Estadio de Balaídos -- Pontevedra, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Celta Vigo +400; Draw +280; Real Madrid -150

Storylines

Real Madrid is one of only three teams in La Liga that have won their first two matches, thanks in large part to Bellignham. The new signing has opened his spell with the club with three goals and one assist in two games, and is expected to remain an active contributor to the team's attack throughout the season. He's not the only offensively-minded player in fine form -- Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have also scored in this early stretch of the season.

On the other end of the pitch, the wait continues to see when Kepa Arrizabalaga will make his Real Madrid debut. He joined the club earlier this month on loan from Chelsea after Thibaut Courtois tore his ACL just days before the season started, but longtime backup 'keeper Andriy Lunin has played the first two games of the season. Lunin has conceded one goal in two games, but also had a seven save game against Almeria despite letting one in.

Prediction

With Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo's current form, beating Real Madrid will be too tall a task for most teams. Expect the superclub to pick up another three points over the weekend. Pick: Celta Vigo 0, Real Madrid 3