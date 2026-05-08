This Old Firm is different. The match between Celtic and Rangers is one of the oldest rivalries in sports, but when these two teams take the field on Sunday, for the first time since the 1984-85 season, the Scottish Premier League title may not be won by either club. Only 19 total seasons of the Scottish Premiership in 129 seasons played have ended with someone other than Rangers or Celtic winning the title.

With only three matchdays remaining in the Championship Group split, Hearts lead the league by only one point over Rangers, while three points separate them from Celtic. Hearts can't officially win the title this weekend, but a loss for Celtic combined with a win by the Edinburgh club would open a six-point gap that would feel insurmountable to the home side.

How to watch Celtic vs. Rangers, odds

Date : Sunday, May 10 | Time : 7 a.m. ET

: Sunday, May 10 | : 7 a.m. ET Location : Celtic Park -- Glasgow, Scotland

: Celtic Park -- Glasgow, Scotland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Odds: Celtic -110; Draw +270; Rangers +250

When breaking down this match, it's fair to wonder how 41 straight years of dominance came to an end so abruptly, especially considering the financial gap between the Glasgow clubs and everybody else. As it so often does, it begins at the top with managerial decisions. Ahead of the season, Rangers appointed Russell Martin as manager in what would be a disastrous 17-game stint where he threw players under the bus before Danny Rohl righted the ship. After taking over in October of 2025, Rohl has Rangers back in the hunt for the title, although a loss to Hearts last weekend now has their fate out of their control.

At Celtic, it has been even more of a roller coaster since Brendan Rodgers was dismissed as manager in October of 2025. He was replaced by Martin O'Neill for an interim spell, which went well, but then Celtic appointed Wilfried Nancy. Joining from the Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer, he seemed like a good decision on paper, but in practice, it was anything but. Nancy lasted a total of eight games. After a spectacular blow-up ahead of the Old Firm in January, which ended in a two-goal Celtic loss, he was dismissed before O'Neill came back to steady the ship.

Celtic have been able to overcome an injury to American center back Cameron Carter-Vickers, but the season is on the line here at Celtic Park on Sunday. Not only is this a moment that could define Glasgow's dominance in the league, but it's also strange if it gets to the final day and Celtic don't have a shot at the league title. These are among the things that are good for the game in Scotland that has been dominated by two clubs, while simultaneously being bad for Scotland's chances in European soccer, where the old guard is Scotland's best chance of making the Champions League and Europa League knockout stages.

And while the two teams squaring off on Sunday might be in the spotlight. It's Hearts that deserves the credit for outshining them both so far this season. Smart recruitment under the investment of Tony Bloom has put Hearts on an epic run as they chase history in breaking the dominance of these two clubs, but the Supporters' Trust of the Foundation of Hearts is still the heartbeat of the community-owned club. With the investment from supporters being able to save the club, they have gone about their business in a different and it's one that still will see them cheer for a draw in the Old Firm. They're on a final-day collision course with Celtic, which could decide the title, but if Celtic and Rangers both drop points, they could avoid needing a final-day win.

Of course, both Celtic and Rangers will be behind their top scorers, Benjamin Nygren and Youssef Chermiti, to push for wins here. While the stakes may be different than usual when this match would be the title decider, that doesn't mean that this edition of the Old Firm lacks high stakes. Even if neither of the Glasgow monster clubs win the title, beating a rival will be the next best thing.