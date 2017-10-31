Celtic vs. Bayern Munich live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Bayern Munich can go six points clear of third place in Group B of the Champions League when it faces Celtic on the road on Tuesday. The German giants, now under Jupp Heynckes, have won two of three matches so far, with the lone loss coming at PSG. Celtic needs a win to prevent falling too far behind the Bavarians.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

Prediction

James Rodriguez is riding a wave of good play and gets another goal and an assist as Bayern wins easily.

Bayern Munich 3, Celtic 0.