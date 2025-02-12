Glasgow will host an interesting knockout fixture between Bayern Muncich and Celtic on Wednesday in the Champions League playoffs. They've met four times previously with Bayern winning three times but haven't faced each other since the 2017-18 group stage of Champions League play. Celtic have been a surprise side advancing to the knockout stage under Brendan Rodgers but defeating Bayern could be too tall of an task. The Bavarians can be suspect defensively but they also haven't lost in their last 13 games facing Scottish opposition so anything but a win should be a surprise.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Feb. 12 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Feb. 12 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Celtic Park -- Glasgow, Scotland

: Celtic Park -- Glasgow, Scotland Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Celtic +650; Draw +400; Bayen Munich -260

Storylines

Celtic: In good form, Celtic's only loss in their last 10 games was to Aston Villa to close out the league phase but that's also why this match will be tough. While Celtic have been able to see off competition in the Scottish league, it's a different beast in UCL play. Adam Idah has scored in three consecutive matches and they'll need him to add to it.

Celtic predicted XI: Kasper Schmeichel, Greg Taylor, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty, Alistair Johnston, Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor, Arne Engels, Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn, Adam Idah, Daizen Maeda

Bayern Munich: While motivation won't be an issue for Vincent Kompany's side, that's the only thing that will stop Bayern from advancing when they are the superior side here. They've won seven consecutive matches in Bundesliga play and Harry Kane has been unstoppable leading the line. Kane will be expected to score yet again but even if he doesn't, a deep attack with players like Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise can make any defense pay.

Bayern Munich predicted XI: Manuel Neuer, Raphael Guerreiro, Min-Jae Kim, Dayot Upamecano, Konrad Laimer, Alexander Pavlovik, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise, Harry Kane

Prediction

Behind a brace from Harry Kane, Bayern will head to Germany with a lead in this clash while Celtic will have to put a couple goals away to stay alive. Pick: Celtic 0, Bayern Munich 3