The Champions League returns to action this week across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Lazio @ Celtic

Current Records: Lazio 0-1-0, Celtic 0-0-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Lazio will face off against Celtic in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on October 4th at Celtic Park.

Back in September, neither Lazio nor Atletico Madrid could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Lazio's goal came from Ivan Provedel at minute 90, while Atletico Madrid's was scored by Pablo Barrios in the 29th.

Meanwhile, Celtic dropped the ball in their first Group Stage match against Feyenoord, so they desperatly need a win here. They will be looking for a result a little better than the 2-0 defeat they were dealt back in September when they meet later in the season. Feyenoord's two goals came from Calvin Stengs at minute 45 and Alireza Jahanbakhsh at minute 76.

Lazio's record now sits at 0-1-0, while Celtic's loss back in September dropped their record down to 0-0-1.

The tournament's just begun, and both these teams will be looking for a win. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more Champions League content.

Odds

Lazio is a slight favorite against Celtic, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +138 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Wednesday's Champions League TV Schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 4 Time How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Feyenoord 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Antwerp vs. Shakhtar Donetsk 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match 2 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m. Paramount+ Newcastle United vs. Paris Saint-Germain 3 p.m. Paramount+ Borussia Dortmund vs. AC Milan 3 p.m. Paramount+ RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City 3 p.m. Paramount+ Porto vs. Barcelona 3 p.m. Paramount+ Crvena zvezda vs. Young Boys 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Celtic vs. Lazio 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 5 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network Kickin' It 7 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network

Series History

Celtic has won both of the games they've played against Lazio in the last 4 years.