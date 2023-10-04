The Champions League returns to action this week across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Who's Playing
- Lazio @ Celtic
- Current Records: Lazio 0-1-0, Celtic 0-0-1
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Celtic Park
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Lazio will face off against Celtic in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on October 4th at Celtic Park.
Back in September, neither Lazio nor Atletico Madrid could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Lazio's goal came from Ivan Provedel at minute 90, while Atletico Madrid's was scored by Pablo Barrios in the 29th.
Meanwhile, Celtic dropped the ball in their first Group Stage match against Feyenoord, so they desperatly need a win here. They will be looking for a result a little better than the 2-0 defeat they were dealt back in September when they meet later in the season. Feyenoord's two goals came from Calvin Stengs at minute 45 and Alireza Jahanbakhsh at minute 76.
Lazio's record now sits at 0-1-0, while Celtic's loss back in September dropped their record down to 0-0-1.
The tournament's just begun, and both these teams will be looking for a win. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more Champions League content.
Odds
Lazio is a slight favorite against Celtic, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +138 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Wednesday's Champions League TV Schedule
|Wednesday, Oct. 4
|Time
|How to watch
Atletico Madrid vs. Feyenoord
12:45 p.m.
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network
Antwerp vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
12:45 p.m.
Paramount+
UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
2 p.m.
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
The Golazo Show
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Newcastle United vs. Paris Saint-Germain
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Borussia Dortmund vs. AC Milan
3 p.m.
Paramount+
RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Porto vs. Barcelona
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Crvena zvezda vs. Young Boys
3 p.m.
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network
Celtic vs. Lazio
3 p.m.
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match
5 p.m.
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
The Champions Club
6 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Network
Kickin' It
7 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Network
Series History
Celtic has won both of the games they've played against Lazio in the last 4 years.
- Nov 07, 2019 - Celtic 2 vs. Lazio 1
- Oct 24, 2019 - Celtic 2 vs. Lazio 1