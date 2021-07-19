Celtic battles Midtjylland in the first leg of the Champions League qualifying round on Tuesday. Celtic secured a second-place finish in the Scottish Premiership last season, 25 points behind Rangers. Meanwhile, Midtjylland is coming off a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Odense Boldklub in its Danish Superliga opener on Friday.

Kick-off for Celtic vs. Midtjylland is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. Celtic is the -110 money-line favorite (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest Celtic vs. Midtjylland odds at William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is 2.5 goals.

How to watch Celtic vs. Midtjylland

Date: Tuesday, July 20

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Champions League picks for Midtjylland vs. Celtic

Before you tune in to Tuesday's Champions League qualifier, you need to see the Champions League picks from European soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Celtic vs. Midtjylland, Green is backing both teams to score at -137 odds. Celtic scored 78 goals in league play last season, averaging just over two goals per game. Celtic's attack is led by striker Odsonne Edouard, who scored 18 goals in 31 league games in 2020-21. The 23-year-old has grown into a top-quality striker and could use Tuesday's match to showcase his talents to multiple English Premier League clubs who are reportedly interested in signing him.

Midtjylland, meanwhile, registered 15 shots in its devastating 2-1 defeat against Odense Boldklub on Friday. Midtjylland dominated possession in that matchup and had eight corner kicks, but was unable to secure a positive result. Despite the setback, the Danish side will enter Tuesday's clash confident they can get a result after scoring seven goals in their last four games.

