Scotland's top two teams will take part in the latest edition of their fierce rivalry when Celtic host Rangers on Saturday. Reigning champions Celtic have a five-point lead atop the Scottish Premiership table and can use this edition of the Old Firm to widen the gap between first and second place Rangers. The visitors, though, are riding a strong run of form heading into the match and might have a shot to inch closer to top spot on Saturday.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Dec. 30 | Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 30 | 7:30 a.m. ET Location: Celtic Park -- Glasgow, Scotland

Celtic Park -- Glasgow, Scotland TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Odds: Celtic +115; Draw +265; Rangers +220

Storylines

Celtic: Brendan Rodgers' side may still be the best in the league, but two losses in their last five have provided some stumbling blocks in an otherwise dominant domestic campaign. Celtic were ineffective with their abundance of shots in both of those defeats, so being more clinical in attack will be crucial against Rangers. The team's attackers have shared goalscoring responsibilities well, with Luis Palma and Michael Johnston scoring twice in the team's last five matches.

Rangers: The visitors are on a seven-match winning streak coming into the Old Firm with James Tavernier scoring three times during the team's last five games. A matchup against the league leaders -- and their fierce rivals -- will be an important test of Rangers' current resolve, especially since they will be away from home.

Prediction

Recent form might favor Rangers, but Celtic are top of the table for a reason and on home turf. They are the favorites for a reason. Expect them to extend their lead at the top of the table in a closely contested matchup. Pick: Celtic 1, Rangers 0