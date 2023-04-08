Meeting for the fourth time this season, Rangers will hope that the fourth time is the charm in their quest to get one over on their league rivals. With two Celtic victories and a draw in their three meetings so far, Rangers have the ability to win the match but form is certainly on the side of the Bhoys who are unbeaten in their last 15 matches in all competitions.

Rangers are unbeaten in 10 straight in the league but that's what shows how impressive Celtic's performance has been. Despite Rangers' best efforts, Celtic still have a nine point lead atop the Scottish Premiership.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Apr. 8 | Time : 7:30 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Apr. 8 | : 7:30 a.m. ET Location : Celtic Park -- Glasgow, Scotland

: Celtic Park -- Glasgow, Scotland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Odds: Celtic -140; Draw +270; Rangers +340 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Celtic: A machine that can't be stopped, not only are Celtic unbeaten in their last 15 matches but they've also scored three or more goals in five consecutive games. The last team that held them to two goals was this same Rangers side but behind Kyogo Furuhashi's 20 league goals, you can only hope to contain the Celtic attack. But the Bhoys can also stop teams from scoring with the leadership of American Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Rangers: Under the leadership of Michael Beale, the team has improved and he has also been able to get the best out of Malik Tillman in attack. Tillman has scored in four straight appearances for Rangers and will need to pop up against Celtic to give the team a chance. Becoming a consistent contributor for the Ibrox club, Tillman could be back in for a return to the United States men's national team.

Prediction

Celtic are in a class of their own and other teams can only hope to compete with them. Rangers will keep things close for the first half but the second half will spur a Celtic breakout that can't be contained. Pick: Celtic 3, Rangers 1