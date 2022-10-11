RB Leipzig v Celtic FC: Group F - UEFA Champions League
Who's Playing

RB Leipzig @ Celtic

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 4 of the Champions League group stage, and RB Leipzig will be playing Celtic at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Celtic Park. RB Leipzig collected three points with a 3-1 win over Celtic in their previous leg. With half the group stage already in the books, RB Leipzig (three points) is in third place in Group F, while Celtic (one point) is last in the group.

RB Leipzig wants a win to keep them out of last. A win for Celtic would get them out of last place.

How To Watch

  • Who: Celtic vs. RB Leipzig
  • When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
  • Where: Celtic Park
  • TV/Live stream: Paramount+
  • Caesars Sportsbook odds: Celtic +200; Draw +275; Leipzig +123
