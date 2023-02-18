Cesar Azpilicueta has been taken to hospital after suffering a head injury in Chelsea's Premier League defeat to Southampton. The club captain was hit in the head by Sekou Mara as the forward attempted an overhead kick in the 74th minute. Following nine minutes of medical examination on the pitch, during which time he was given oxygen, Azpilicueta was taken off on a stretcher and is now recuperating in hospital.

Graham Potter confirmed that Azpilicueta had regained consciousness and was with his wife. The Chelsea head coach suggested that his player may have lost consciousness during the incident though by the time he was stretchered off the 33 year was able to raise a hand in acknowledgement of the Stamford Bridge crowd.

"He's in hospital," said Potter. "So he's in the best place. He is conscious and I think he was speaking to his wife so that's good. Obviously really concerned, especially when it first happened. Hopefully, he is in the best place and we're monitoring.

"I think he was [unconscious]. So we need to take all the precautions we need to take now to make sure he's okay. Worrying. A horrible incident."

Southampton's interim head coach Ruben Selles added: "I wish a speedy recovery to Azpi. I spoke to Willy Caballero [the Southampton goalkeeper who used to play for Chelsea] to keep me updated with his state."

Chelsea would ultimately lose the game 1-0 to the Premier League's bottom side, James Ward-Prowse netting a first half freekick to inflict further pressure on Potter.