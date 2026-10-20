If there is one match that perfectly describes the evolution of soccer, it is the one that will take place on Wednesday between Como and Manchester United at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. On one side, one of the most legendary football clubs in the world, enduring a prolonged period of decline. On the other, a small Italian club building one of the most exciting projects in modern football thanks to financial investments, ideas and young players. On paper, you would expect Manchester United to win, but in reality, it's the opposite and Como are the favorites.

Como coach Cesc Fabregas described the match against Manchester United as "an historical night for the city," and he's right. When the Champions League draw took place in August, Como fans circled a few dates on their calendars. The first was the first-ever Champions League match at their home stadium, an incredible night of soccer that ended in a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig. Then they set their sights on the second home game, against Manchester United. A match that reflects Como's rise in modern soccer, driven by the work of the coach and the team, as well as the ambitious project led by club president Mirwan Suwarso and backed by one of the wealthiest ownership groups in the game.

How Como became a Champions League team: Unique model, ownership power, Cesc Fabregas lead impressive rise Francesco Porzio

How to watch Como vs. Manchester United, odds

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21 | Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Location: Stadio Sinigaglia -- Como

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Como +120; Draw +271; Manchester United +230

Speaking ahead of the game, Fabregas joked about his approach to the match: "Tomorrow, we'll all line up on the edge of our own penalty area and park the bus. Joking aside, we'll try to play our own football. We always ask ourselves: how do you want to lose? By playing our own football and respecting our opponents. It's a historic day for our city, a special moment that we're experiencing during these months. We need to adapt well to the challenge, playing with composure and ambition. I don't think we need to dwell on United's history. Let's enjoy the challenge, try to win, and make the most of this historic day."

He added, "Manchester United are like Inter, Milan or Juventus when we play them. I focus on what the opposition do and how we can hurt them. If I keep telling the players to be careful of Manchester United, they'll go onto the pitch feeling afraid. A coach must always give his team confidence, and I feel strong with my players. We can win if we do things the way they should be done. If we think our opponents are superior to us, it will be much harder."

The mystery of Messi and Como

Fabregas will also have the support of his friend Lionel Messi, who recently posted a picture on social media of his son Ciro wearing a Como jersey. Fabregas revealed that he was behind the gift to the Argentine superstar, who also shared the national team dressing room with Nico Paz, Como's rising star.

There is also a mystery about Messi and the Italian club, as former Como owner Enrico Preziosi has claimed multiple times that he had the chance to sign Messi. He was just 13 at the time, but Preziosi was advised against signing him because of concerns about his height. The Argentine youngster was also dealing with growth-related issues and needed financial support to cover the cost of his treatment during adolescence. Preziosi told SportItalia in a TV interview, "I missed out on Messi back when I was at Como. They showed me a video of this young kid playing on field, with the ball glued to his feet. I met his father, who was asking for $50,000. I was convinced we should go ahead with the deal. Then I left on a trip to Hong Kong, and when I returned, I asked Carmine Gentile and Antonino Imborgia about the boy. Their response was that someone like him would never be able to play football because he was too short. The following year, he went to Barcelona at the age of 16, and they did an excellent job developing him. It was a real shame, especially because we could have signed him for very little."



However, there are questions about the former Como owner's account. Messi was already at Barcelona by the age of 15, not 16 as the interview suggested, and both Gentile and Imborgia have denied the story, saying they never had the chance to sign him. Gentile told a local paper, "I never saw Messi at Como, nor did I ever say he was too small. This myth resurfaces every twenty years, but it's false. I was only in charge of the first team, not youth trials. Even if he had come here at the age of 12, no 12-year-old is 1.80 metres tall. So I can confirm that Messi never played for Como."



We may never know the full truth about whether Como really had the chance to sign Messi, or whether the story is destined to remain a mystery. What is certain, however, is that Fabregas now has his sights firmly set on Manchester United and a historic night that could send a powerful message to the world, not just for this season, but for the years to come: Como are no longer just an ambitious project. They are here to stay among the elite.