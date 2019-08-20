CFR Cluj vs. Slavia Prague updates: Live Champion's League game scores, results for Tuesday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the CFR Cluj vs. Slavia Prague soccer game
Slavia Prague is set to square off against CFR Cluj in the first leg of the Champions League playoff round at Dr. Constantin Radulescu Stadium at 3 p.m. ET August 20th. Whoever loses (based on the aggregate score of this leg and the next) will be relegated to the group stage of the Europa League.
Last year, Slavia Prague bowed out in the third qualifying round, losing to Dynamo Kiev 1-1 and 0-2. They then made it all the way to the Europa League quarter-finals but were eliminated by Chelsea. As for CFR Cluj, they lost in the second qualifying round to Malmo on scores of 0-1 and 1-1. In subsequent Europa League play, they made it as far as the playoff round but did not advance further.
This is Slavia Prague's first Champions League match of the season. CFR Cluj is coming off of a 4-3 second-leg win over Celtic.
Given their more successful run in the Europa League last year, Slavia Prague appears to have the advantage here; we'll see if that holds up. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.
