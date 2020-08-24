Watch Now: Champions League Final Highlights: PSG vs. Bayern Munich ( 5:06 )

The 2019-20 UEFA Champions League season is over, but we won't have the usual four-month break between the final and the start of the next season's group stage. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be less than two months before action gets underway again with the 2020-21 version of the UCL. The first qualifying round is over, and the second one is set for this week ahead of plenty of more matches to decide the 32 teams that will enter the group stage.

Here are all the dates you need to know for next season's Champions League:

Qualifying

Second qualifying round: Aug. 25-26

Third qualifying round: Sept. 15-16

Playoff

Draw: Sept. 1

Matches: Sept. 22-23 and Sept. 29-30

Group stage

Draw: Oct. 1

Matchday 1: Oct. 20-21

Matchday 2: Oct. 27-28

Matchday 3: Nov. 3-4

Matchday 4: Nov. 24-25

Matchday 5: Dec. 1-2

Matchday 6: Dec. 8-9

Knockout stage

Round of 16 draw: Dec. 14

Round of 16 matches: Feb. 16-17, 23-24; March 9-10, 16-17

Quarterfinal and semifinal draw: March 19

Quarterfinals: April 6-7, 13-14

Semifinal: April 27-28 and May 4-5

Final: May 29