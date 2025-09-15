World champions Chelsea will kick off their Champions League campaign against Bayern Munich in the showcase opener for the competition's league phase, a week that will also see Kevin De Bruyne reunited with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Meanwhile holders Paris Saint-Germain begin their title defense against Atalanta in a rerun of the 2020 Champions League quarterfinals, while Liverpool, who will rank among the favorites to win the competition, kick off their eight games at home to Atletico Madrid.

PSG's challenging league phase could conclude in dramatic fashion at the Parc des Princes, the Qatar-owned club facing off against Newcastle United, whose backing comes from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. The final round of fixtures will see all 36 teams playing at the same time with matches such as Borussia Dortmund vs. Inter, Napoli vs. Chelsea and Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham having the look of significant games in the battle for qualification.

Before those games on Jan. 28 there will be a host of big matches and high-stakes reunions. Trent Alexander-Arnold's return to Anfield as a Real Madrid player is set for Nov. 4 while Xabi Alonso's side are also scheduled to travel to Kazakhstan to face Kairat Almaty on September 30, only two days after their game away to Atletico Madrid. That match could now be rescheduled.

Arguably the game of the league phase, PSG's trip to Barcelona, will take place on Oct. 1. That is part of what could be a challenging start to the league phase for Hansi Flick's side, who also have their away games to Newcastle United and Chelsea in their first five matches.

The top 24 teams from the 36 strong league phase will qualify for the knockout phases of the competition. Those who finish between first and eighth will be guaranteed a spot in the Champions League last 16 with the remaining teams playing off to join them.

UEFA Champions League Fixtures

Matchday 1

Tuesday, Sept. 16

Athletic Club vs Arsenal FC, 12:45 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

PSV Eindhoven vs R. Union Saint-Gilloise, 12:45 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Real Madrid C.F. vs Olympique de Marseille, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

SL Benfica vs Qarabağ FK, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal CF, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Wednesday, Sept. 17

Olympiacos FC vs Pafos FC, 12:45 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

SK Slavia Praha vs FK Bodø/Glimt, 12:45 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

AFC Ajax vs FC Internazionale Milano, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

FC Bayern München vs Chelsea FC, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Liverpool FC vs Atlético de Madrid, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Paris Saint-Germain vs Atalanta BC, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Thursday, Sept. 18

Club Brugge KV vs AS Monaco, 12:45 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

F.C. Copenhagen vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen, 12:45 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Galatasaray A.Ş., 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Manchester City vs SSC Napoli, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Newcastle United FC vs FC Barcelona, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Sporting CP vs FC Kairat Almaty, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Matchday 2

Tuesday, Sept. 30

Atalanta BC vs Club Brugge KV, 12:45 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

FC Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid C.F., 12:45 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Atlético de Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Chelsea FC vs SL Benfica, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

FC Internazionale Milano vs SK Slavia Praha, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

FK Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Galatasaray A.Ş. vs Liverpool FC, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Olympique de Marseille vs AFC Ajax, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Pafos FC vs FC Bayern München, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Wednesday, Oct. 1

Qarabağ FK vs F.C. Copenhagen, 12:45 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

R. Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle United FC, 12:45 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Arsenal FC vs Olympiacos FC, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

AS Monaco vs Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Club, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

FC Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

SSC Napoli vs Sporting CP, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Villarreal CF vs Juventus, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Matchday 3

Tuesday, Oct. 21

FC Barcelona vs Olympiacos FC, 12:45 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

FC Kairat Almaty vs Pafos FC, 12:45 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Arsenal FC vs Atlético de Madrid, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

F.C. Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Newcastle United FC vs SL Benfica, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

PSV Eindhoven vs SSC Napoli, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

R. Union Saint-Gilloise vs FC Internazionale Milano, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Villarreal CF vs Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Wednesday, Oct. 22

Athletic Club vs Qarabağ FK, 12:45 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Galatasaray A.Ş. vs FK Bodø/Glimt, 12:45 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

AS Monaco vs Tottenham Hotspur, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Atalanta BC vs SK Slavia Praha, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Chelsea FC vs AFC Ajax, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool FC, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

FC Bayern München vs Club Brugge KV, 3 p.m. ETv

Real Madrid C.F. vs Juventus, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Sporting CP vs Olympique de Marseille, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Matchday 4

Tuesday, Nov. 4

SK Slavia Praha vs Arsenal FC, 12:45 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

SSC Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt, 12:45 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Atlético de Madrid vs R. Union Saint-Gilloise, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

FK Bodø/Glimt vs AS Monaco, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Juventus vs Sporting CP, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Liverpool FC vs Real Madrid C.F., 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Olympiacos FC vs PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Paris Saint-Germain vs FC Bayern München, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Tottenham Hotspur vs F.C. Copenhagen, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Wednesday, Nov. 5

Pafos FC vs Villarreal CF, 12:45 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Qarabağ FK vs Chelsea FC, 12:45 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

AFC Ajax vs Galatasaray A.Ş., 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Club Brugge KV vs FC Barcelona, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

FC Internazionale Milano vs FC Kairat Almaty, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Newcastle United FC vs Athletic Club, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Olympique de Marseille vs Atalanta BC, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

SL Benfica vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Matchday 5

Tuesday, Nov. 25

AFC Ajax vs SL Benfica, 12:45 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Galatasaray A.Ş. vs R. Union Saint-Gilloise, 12:45 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal CF, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Chelsea FC vs FC Barcelona, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

FK Bodø/Glimt vs Juventus, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Manchester City vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Olympique de Marseille vs Newcastle United FC, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

SK Slavia Praha vs Athletic Club, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

SSC Napoli vs Qarabağ FK, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Wednesday, Nov. 26

F.C. Copenhagen vs FC Kairat Almaty, 12:45 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Pafos FC vs AS Monaco, 12:45 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Arsenal FC vs FC Bayern München, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Atlético de Madrid vs FC Internazionale Milano, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Atalanta BC, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Liverpool FC vs PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Olympiacos FC vs Real Madrid C.F., 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham Hotspur, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Sporting CP vs Club Brugge KV, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Matchday 6

Tuesday, Dec. 9

FC Kairat Almaty vs Olympiacos FC, 10:30 a.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

FC Bayern München vs Sporting CP, 12:45 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

AS Monaco vs Galatasaray A.Ş., 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Atalanta BC vs Chelsea FC, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

FC Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

FC Internazionale Milano vs Liverpool FC, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

PSV Eindhoven vs Atlético de Madrid, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

R. Union Saint-Gilloise vs Olympique de Marseille, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Tottenham Hotspur vs SK Slavia Praha, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Wednesday, Dec. 10

Qarabağ FK vs AFC Ajax, 12:45 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Villarreal CF vs F.C. Copenhagen, 12:45 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Athletic Club vs Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Newcastle United FC, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Borussia Dortmund vs FK Bodø/Glimt, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Club Brugge KV vs Arsenal FC, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Juventus vs Pafos FC, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Real Madrid C.F. vs Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

SL Benfica vs SSC Napoli, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Matchday 7

Tuesday, Jan. 20

FC Kairat Almaty vs Club Brugge KV, 10:30 a.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

FK Bodø/Glimt vs Manchester City, 12:45 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

F.C. Copenhagen vs SSC Napoli, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

FC Internazionale Milano vs Arsenal FC, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Olympiacos FC vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Real Madrid C.F. vs AS Monaco, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Sporting CP vs Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Villarreal CF vs AFC Ajax, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Wednesday, Jan. 21

Galatasaray A.Ş. vs Atlético de Madrid, 12:45 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Qarabağ FK vs Eintracht Frankfurt, 12:45 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Atalanta BC vs Athletic Club, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Chelsea FC vs Pafos FC, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

FC Bayern München vs R. Union Saint-Gilloise, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Juventus vs SL Benfica, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Newcastle United FC vs PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Olympique de Marseille vs Liverpool FC, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

SK Slavia Praha vs FC Barcelona, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Matchday 8

Tuesday, Jan. 28

AFC Ajax vs Olympiacos FC, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Arsenal FC vs FC Kairat Almaty, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

AS Monaco vs Juventus, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Athletic Club vs Sporting CP, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Atlético de Madrid vs FK Bodø/Glimt, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Villarreal CF, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Internazionale Milano, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Club Brugge KV vs Olympique de Marseille, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

FC Barcelona vs F.C. Copenhagen, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Liverpool FC vs Qarabağ FK, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Manchester City vs Galatasaray A.Ş., 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Pafos FC vs SK Slavia Praha, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United FC, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

PSV Eindhoven vs FC Bayern München, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

R. Union Saint-Gilloise vs Atalanta BC, 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

SL Benfica vs Real Madrid C.F., 3 p.m. ET ( Paramount+ )

SSC Napoli vs Chelsea FC, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

