Champions League: Ajax youngsters put on a tactical clinic, destroy Real Madrid's four-peat bid
Frenkie De Jong and Co. came out flying against Real Madrid in Champions League
Trailing 2-1 and heading to Madrid for the second leg of Champions League did not look too promising for AFC Ajax, but when the whistle blew on Tuesday, this team looked ready to play and showcased its skill immediately.
Ajax dominated play and was able to put four goals on Madrid. The 4-1 victory helped Ajax advance to the Champions League quarterfinals on 5-3 aggregate. It is the first time since 2003 that Ajax has made it to the quarters of the competition.
Hakim Ziyech got on the scoresheet early, putting away the game's opening goal in the seventh minute.
Frenkie De Jong, the 21-year-old Dutch midfielder, showed off some incredible moves early, including a quick two-touch combination on Luka Modric. Ajax forward David Neres, meanwhile, embarrassed Dani Carvajal on the endline.
Neres added a goal in the 18th minute to double the lead after finishing off a spectacular play from Dusan Tadic.
Tadic added a goal of his own to go along with two assists, placing the ball perfectly in the top left corner.
After allowing a goal, Ajax struck back in two minutes. with Lasse Schone beating Thibaut Courtois on a free kick.
Here is another angle of the Schone goal.
Real Madrid is now knocked out of Champions League in the Round of 16 after winning the tournament the past three seasons. It is the earliest Madrid has been eliminated since 2010.
-
Tottenham vs. Dortmund preview
The second leg of the round of 16 sees Spurs cruising 3-0 after the first leg
-
Real Madrid vs. Ajax preview
Los Blancos have the edge ahead of the second leg
-
PSG vs. Man. United preview
The Red Devils go to Paris trailing 2-0
-
Roma vs. Porto preview
The Italian side enters with the slight advantage
-
Champions League live updates
The UEFA Champions League round of 16 rolls on with two second leg matchups on Tuesday
-
UEFA Champions League odds, picks: Mar 5
The Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks