Champions League: Ajax youngsters put on a tactical clinic, destroy Real Madrid's four-peat bid

Trailing 2-1 and heading to Madrid for the second leg of Champions League did not look too promising for AFC Ajax, but when the whistle blew on Tuesday, this team looked ready to play and showcased its skill immediately.

Ajax dominated play and was able to put four goals on Madrid. The 4-1 victory helped Ajax advance to the Champions League quarterfinals on 5-3 aggregate. It is the first time since 2003 that Ajax has made it to the quarters of the competition.

Hakim Ziyech got on the scoresheet early, putting away the game's opening goal in the seventh minute.

¡¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLL!! Error originado por la presión del Ajax en la media cancha y Hakim Ziyech no perdona 😉⚽🔥@realmadrid 0-1 @AFCAjax (2-2) pic.twitter.com/gkj4TT81x2 — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) March 5, 2019

Frenkie De Jong, the 21-year-old Dutch midfielder, showed off some incredible moves early, including a quick two-touch combination on Luka Modric. Ajax forward David Neres, meanwhile, embarrassed Dani Carvajal on the endline.

De Jong vs Modric pic.twitter.com/oqmiIUSxWS — Football Gif (@FootballGIF1) March 5, 2019

Neres added a goal in the 18th minute to double the lead after finishing off a spectacular play from Dusan Tadic.

oh my.... wait for the Tadic skill check 🔥 Real Madrid on the ropes pic.twitter.com/KQmlFzNggv — Stu Holden (@stuholden) March 5, 2019

Tadic added a goal of his own to go along with two assists, placing the ball perfectly in the top left corner.

After allowing a goal, Ajax struck back in two minutes. with Lasse Schone beating Thibaut Courtois on a free kick.

Here is another angle of the Schone goal.

Real Madrid is now knocked out of Champions League in the Round of 16 after winning the tournament the past three seasons. It is the earliest Madrid has been eliminated since 2010.

4 – Ajax have scored at least four goals in a Champions League knockout game for the first time since April 1995 (5-2 against FC Bayern München). Quartet. pic.twitter.com/hg4jPJDDrU — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) March 5, 2019