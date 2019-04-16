Champions League: Ajax's upset of Juventus in Turin left soccer fans stunned everywhere
The Dutch club came into UCL play with incredibly long odds
Ajax defied the odds once again on Tuesday, somehow beating Juventus 2-1 in their Champions League quarterfinal second leg to end with an aggregate of 3-2. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo opening the scoring in the 28th minute, Donny van de Beek and Matthijs de Ligt came back to kick Ronaldo and Juventus out of the tournament.
The improbable win comes a little over a month after Ajax shredded Real Madrid 4-1 in its second leg to knock out the Spanish club in the round of 16. Now, Ajax finds itself just one round away from an appearance in the UCL final.
Twitter, of course, was utterly shocked by the win as Ajax continues its Cinderella story. Here are some of the best reactions from soccer players and fans:
Ajax joins Barcelona in the semifinals, and it will undoubtedly be among the underdogs in the last four, whether the team faces Tottenham or Manchester City (both legs of the tie will be available streaming on fuboTV). Ajax will try to shock the soccer world once more in a few weeks.
