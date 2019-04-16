Champions League: Ajax's upset of Juventus in Turin left soccer fans stunned everywhere

Ajax defied the odds once again on Tuesday, somehow beating Juventus 2-1 in their Champions League quarterfinal second leg to end with an aggregate of 3-2. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo opening the scoring in the 28th minute, Donny van de Beek and Matthijs de Ligt came back to kick Ronaldo and Juventus out of the tournament.

The improbable win comes a little over a month after Ajax shredded Real Madrid 4-1 in its second leg to knock out the Spanish club in the round of 16. Now, Ajax finds itself just one round away from an appearance in the UCL final.

Twitter, of course, was utterly shocked by the win as Ajax continues its Cinderella story. Here are some of the best reactions from soccer players and fans:

Even though @AFCAjax is a traditional European power, they aren't a modern day power.



Only FC Porto (2004) comes to mind. Since 1999:



Real Madrid 6x

Barca 4x

Bayern Munich 2x

AC Milan 2x

Chelsea 1x

Liverpool 1x

Man U 1x

Congratulations @AFCAjax you are amazing guys 👏👏👏👏 — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) April 16, 2019

Congratulations @AFCAjax you are amazing guys 👏👏👏👏 — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) April 16, 2019

Ajax joins Barcelona in the semifinals, and it will undoubtedly be among the underdogs in the last four, whether the team faces Tottenham or Manchester City (both legs of the tie will be available streaming on fuboTV). Ajax will try to shock the soccer world once more in a few weeks.