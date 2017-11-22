Champions League: Amazing goals for Griezmann and Dani Alves; which one was better?
It's a tough choice here between the two
The Champions League gifted the soccer world two absolutely amazing goals on Wednesday as matchday five wrapped up. Antoine Griezmann scored a gorgeous overhead kick winner as Atletico Madrid beat Roma 2-0 to keep its UCL hopes alive, and Dani Alves got involved in the goal fest at the Parc de Princes by getting PSG's seventh goal in its blowout win over Celtic. But which was better?
First, here's how we will decide it, rating each of the following from 1 to 10:
1) Difficulty - A one is a tap-in from close, and a 10 is like Lionel Messi's iconic goal against Athletic Bilbao, where he weaved in and out of what seemed like the entire team.
2) Technique - Was it luck or pure skill?
3) Importance - Did it come at a crucial time or was it a goal that really, in the end, means little?
4) Beauty - How delightful it is on the eyes
Now, on to the goals:
Griezmann
Alves
Breakdown
Griezmann Alves
Difficulty: 9/10 9/10
Technique: 10/10 10/10
Importance: 9/10 5/10
Beauty: 9/10 10/10
FINAL 9.2 8.5
Why?
Both of these goals were absolutely exquisite. If I had to be a negative Nancy here, Griezmann's goal would have been better if it was from further out. Everything else was near perfect. It's not his fault it wasn't from a greater distance, but that's the only way it would have really been better. As for Dani Alves, it wasn't that important of a goal. It's contributing to PSG's record-breaking scoring in the group stage, but that is about it. It's a typical world class hit from a Brazilian that leaves you mesmerized. Had it been the winner of a UCL game, then the rating would have gone up. But for this one, Griezmann wins it.
