Manchester City recently won the Premier League title for the second consecutive season and is two-thirds of the way toward a domestic treble, with the FA Cup final looming on Saturday against Watford. If they're successful in winning the treble, all that's left for Pep Guardiola to achieve as Man City manager is a Champions League trophy title, which might not be unattainable next season.

According to The New York Times on Monday, UEFA investigators are looking into banning City from the Champions League for one season for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

The report says that an investigation is underway and the expectation is that a recommendation will be made to ban the team from UCL, possibly for the 2020-21 season, which would be a huge blow to a club that just won back-to-back Premier League titles and has the Champions League as its main objective each season.

English soccer authorities and also officials from UEFA have been investigating the club for months. The allegations come from leaks suggesting that the club mislead those regulating soccer finances. If City is found guilty, the expectation is that whey would obviously file an appeal.

In 2014, Manchester City reached a settlement with UEFA after breaching the rules of spending on players, while receiving a fine and restrictions on incoming transfers.

Since Sheik Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan became the controlling owner of the club, Manchester City has been viewed as one of the world's richest clubs and has won four of the last eight Premier League titles. The club is viewed as one of the contenders to win the Champions League next season and just finished the league season with 14 straight wins, which is the second-longest winning streak in Premier League history to last season's squad, which won 18 in a row.