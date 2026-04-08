Champions League scores: Barcelona lose to Atletico Madrid after red cad; PSG down Liverpool in Paris

Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid emerged with decisive victories in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, each pocketing a two goal lead that could prove valuable in next week's second legs against Liverpool and Barcelona, respectively.

Barcelona were on the front foot from start to finish but failed to score against Atleti as Juan Musso put up seven saves at the Camp Nou. Their defense once again cost them the game, firstly as Pau Cubarsi was called for a tackle near the box that saw him sent off just before halftime. Julian Alvarez scored directly from a freekick Atleti won in the process, while Barcelona's attacking might could not stop the visitors from scoring a second in their only second half shot courtesy of Alexander Sorloth.

Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, reaped the rewards for their high intensity style with a 2-0 win over Liverpool. Desire Doue scored 11 minutes in and while the Reds tried to disrupt PSG's momentum, the efforts proved futile. They looked fatigued around the hour mark, paving the way for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's second half goal.

The teams resume play on Tuesday, with Liverpool hosting PSG and Atleti welcoming Barcelona with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

Wednesday's results

Paris Saint-Germain 2, Liverpool 0

Barcelona 0, Atletico Madrid 2

Tuesday's results