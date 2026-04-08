Champions League scores: Barcelona lose to Atletico Madrid after red cad; PSG down Liverpool in Paris

Final scores
That's a wrap in Paris and Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid carving out sizable leads -- but not unassailable ones -- ahead of next week's second legs.
- Paris Saint-Germain 2, Liverpool 0
- Barcelona 0, Atletico Madrid 2
Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid emerged with decisive victories in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, each pocketing a two goal lead that could prove valuable in next week's second legs against Liverpool and Barcelona, respectively.
Barcelona were on the front foot from start to finish but failed to score against Atleti as Juan Musso put up seven saves at the Camp Nou. Their defense once again cost them the game, firstly as Pau Cubarsi was called for a tackle near the box that saw him sent off just before halftime. Julian Alvarez scored directly from a freekick Atleti won in the process, while Barcelona's attacking might could not stop the visitors from scoring a second in their only second half shot courtesy of Alexander Sorloth.
Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, reaped the rewards for their high intensity style with a 2-0 win over Liverpool. Desire Doue scored 11 minutes in and while the Reds tried to disrupt PSG's momentum, the efforts proved futile. They looked fatigued around the hour mark, paving the way for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's second half goal.
The teams resume play on Tuesday, with Liverpool hosting PSG and Atleti welcoming Barcelona with a spot in the semifinals on the line.
That's a wrap in Paris and Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid carving out sizable leads -- but not unassailable ones -- ahead of next week's second legs.
88' Paris Saint-Germain have not taken their foot off the gas just yet, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia once again finding himself close to scoring but Virgil van Dijk steps in to clear the ball out of danger and the play ends with a freekick for Liverpool. Moments later, Lee Kang-in bolts towards goal and connects with Ousmane Dembele, whose shot hits the post.
As we inch towards the final whistle of the first leg, it's clear Liverpool have been second-best. Their attempts to disrupt PSG's momentum have only paid off so much, the 2-0 scoreline an accurate reflection of how things have gone at the Parc des Princes. The Reds have few redeeming qualities, even if it is a Herculean task to stop PSG when they're at full force -- they have taken just three shots, none of which were on target, and mustered just 0.18 expected goals. Mohamed Salah, by the way, has not come off the bench, Arne Slot deciding the Egypt international's services are unneeded but Alexander Isak has officially returned after breaking his leg just before Christmas.
70' Much as it was in the first half, the second half's been all Barcelona ... and yet it's Atletico Madrid who score again! With their very first shot of the second half, Matteo Ruggeri connects with substitute Alexander Sorloth and the Norway international scores a classic goal from a center forward. Barcelona have given it their best go to find an equalizer but their defensive stability -- or lack thereof -- has been costly at times in the Champions League this season and today has been no exception.
71' It's going from bad to worse for Liverpool -- or has it? Ibrahima Konate is called for a foul inside the box and the referee immediately points to the spot but in no time at all, he goes to review the challenge at the monitor. He eventually decides to cancel the decision and next thing you know, the Reds are at the other end trying to pull one back.
65' Try as Liverpool may, it seems there is no stopping Paris Saint-Germain in peak form. The Reds are beginning to look fatigued from an hour's worth of work keeping the hosts at bay but PSG continued to charge at goal and finally have a two goal lead thanks to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who remains as impactful as ever since joining the Parisian club in the winter of 2025, this time with a goal worth watching over and over again.
60' Barcelona might be down a man but if their attack-minded substitutions at the half -- or their entire body of work under Hansi Flick, for that matter -- didn't give it away, they remain the aggressor in this match. They're pressing high and rocking with a front four of Marcus Rashford, Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez and Dnai Olmo and already have four shots to show for it including Gavi's chance off a corner that landed just wide of the net. Flick is truly one of a kind.
54' Liverpool give away the ball and, naturally, it's a perfect chance for Paris Saint-Germain to overwhelm the opponent by charging towards goal. Ousmane Dembele has a golden opportunity in front of goal but somehow sends it over the bar, getting the touch all wrong. PSG have still been able to execute their gameplan well but Liverpool haven't totally rolled over, either, so the hosts will hope they don't live to rue that chance.
46' Down a player and down a goal, Hansi Flick has gone to his bench for some big changes as Barcelona look for the opening goal of their quarterfinal tie against Atletico Madrid. Gavi is on for Pedri in midfield while Fermin Lopez takes Robert Lewandowski's place in attack. Lewandowski was absent in the first half and ends the game with just 11 touches, while Lopez has done well over the course of the campaign to pick up the goalscoring slack during the early stages of the season when both Lewandowski and Raphinha were injured.
50' The second half is underway at the Parc des Princes and it's time to check in on Liverpool. The formation change is understandable -- even if it's only the second time Arne Slot has rolled it out -- and they have pressed well. They've also found ways to disrupt Paris Saint-Germain through dead ball situations but it didn't all come together in the first half, in part because PSG are that good. There's still opportunity for the Reds to turn things around in the French capital and they seem intent on doing so, if Hugo Ekitike's shot to open the second half is anything to go by.t
44' It's all gone wrong for Barcelona! After 40 some-odd minutes of trying and trying in front of Atletico Madrid's goal with few results, it's Atleti who have the lead -- and a man advantage. Pau Cubarsi is called for a last ditch tackle on Giuliano Simeone and he's sent off, the referee also awarding Atleti with a direct free kick. Julian Alvarez goes straight for goal and his curling shot seamlessly lands in the back of the net.
38' Liverpool's best attempt at disrupt Paris Saint-Germain's momentum doesn't mean the hosts won't have their moments from time to time and so once again, their trademark high intensity kicks in as they race towards goal. It looks like Desire Doue's about to bag a brace but Giorgi Mamardashvili comes up with an impressive save, keeping the scoreline as is. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has a go moments later but not much comes of it, though it's clear that PSG's efforts to score a second are officially underway
31' Juan Musso might be Jan Oblak's understudy, playing while the first-choice goalkeeper deals with a muscle injury, but he seems both willing and able to handle the task of facing Barcelona. Marcus Rashford has had several looks at goal already but Musso has already made four saves, keeping Barcelona at bay on a day where they might otherwise have a goal in their account already.
23' Liverpool are happy to cede possession to Paris Saint-Germain but they have instead decided to disrupt PSG's momentum instead, limiting their ability to snap into form and go off to the races. It seems to be working so far -- Vitinha has faded into the background slightly, touching the ball less often than he'd like.
18' Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford have started brightly at the Camp Nou against Atletico Madrid and it looks like they were just about to get the reward for their efforts but the offside flag goes up. That does not, though, diminish the fact that the two teams are off to an entertaining start -- we have seven shots already between the two teams, both Barcelona and Atleti trying to be the aggressor. It has definitely been a fun watch so far, just as their four previous meetings this season have been.
12' Paris Saint-Germain's pressure pays off and they have the lead early on against Liverpool! Desire Doue wins the ball on the left flank and sends it over to Vitinha in the center. He connects with Ousmane Dembele despite the traffic of players near the penalty area and eventually, Doue has the ball again on the left side of the box. A nearby Khvicha Kvaratskhelia pulls two defenders away so it paves the way for Doue to finish things off.
There may have been a couple of lucky bounces along the way, most notably the fact that the ball deflected off of Virgil van Dijk on the way in but PSG won't be complaining.
7' At first glance, it seemed like Liverpool were going with four at the back and Jeremie Frimpong in an advanced position but early on in the game, it looks like Arne Slot is going with five instead. Frimpong is going to play wingback, as is his usual role, while Milos Kerkez will do so on the other flank and Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahim Konate and Joe Gomez are sandwiched in between.
4' It's early but Barcelona are starting the game on the front foot, Marcus Rashford getting on the end of two shots already to open this tie. Juan Musso has done well to keep the hosts at bay for now but if this pace is maintained, Atleti might be in for a long night.
I can't take my eyes off the Parisians. When you get to this level, every match is watchable, but Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and the Mohamed Salah goodbye tour? That's great theater and neither team is overly interested in playing defense, which will set us up for true end-to-end stuff.
The two Spanish sides are set to meet again following last weekend's away victory for Barcelona, and they have already delivered some of the most thrilling matches of the season. That includes their dramatic two-legged semifinal, when Diego Simeone's team won 4–0 in the first leg in Madrid before losing 3–0 at the Spotify Camp Nou. We can expect another high-intensity clash filled with goals and drama in the coming week
The front three that started in last season's Champions League final get the run out for Paris Saint-Germain, while Liverpool have Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike in the lineup -- and Jeremie Frimpong as an attacker with Joe Gomez playing behind him to offer some cover. Mohamed Salah is on the Reds' bench and so is Alexander Isak, who could play his first game since breaking his leg on Dec. 20.
Pars Saint-Germain starting XI: Matvei Safonov, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue
Substitutes: Lucas Beraldo, Illia Zabarnyi, Goncalo Ramos, Lee Kang-in, Lucas Hernandez, Senny Mayulu, Pedro Fernandez, Lucas Chevalier, Ibrahim Mbaye, Renato Marin
Liverpool starting XI: Giorgi Mamardashvili, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Jeremie Frimpong, Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike
Substitutes: Alexander Isak, Mohamed Salah, Federico Chiesa, Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo, Andrew Robertson, Freddie Woodman, Trey Nyoni, Rio Ngumoha, Kornel Miaciur
Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski are in Barcelona's lineup and so is Marcus Rashford, who started in Saturday's 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in LaLiga play. Atleti, for their part, are leading with Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann in what is likely to be one of his final starts before departing the club for MLS' Orlando City in the summer. Mexico World Cup hopeful Obed Vargas is on Atleti's bench, while U.S. international Johnny Cardoso misses out with the leg discomfort that sent him on an early ticket back to Madrid in the middle of the international break.
Barcelona starting XI: Joan Garcia, Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Canelo, Pedri, Eric Garcia, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Marcus Rashford, Robert Lewandowski
Substitutes: Wojciech Szczesny, Diego Kochen, Alejandro Balde, Ronald Araujo, Gavi, Ferran Torres, Fermin Lopez, Marc Casado, Roony Bardghji, Alvaro Cortes, Xavi Espart, Tommy Marques
Atletico Madrid starting XI: Juan Musso, Nahuel Molina, David Hancko, Robin Le Normand, Matteo Ruggeri, Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Ademola Lookman, Julian Alvarez, Antoine Griezmann
Substitutes: Salvi Esquivel, Mario de Luis, Clement Lenglet, Marc Pubill, Julio Diaz, Alex Baena, Obed Vargas, Nico Gonzalez, Alexander Sorloth, Thiago Almada
First leg action in the Champions League quarterfinals began on Tuesday with two closely contested matches in which a pair of favorites to win the whole thing will take home an advantage. Here's a look at how things shook out.
Things are getting serious in the Champions League, which has traded out the goalscoring mania that was the round of 16 for a batch of quarterfinal matches that have been defined by tight margins so far. Whether or not Wednesday's action follows a similar trajectory is anyone's guess -- all four teams taking part in the day's quarterfinals are formidable in their own right but in varying form. The unpredictability hopefully means entertainment is in store, be it in France where Paris Saint-Germain host Liverpool or Spain as Barcelona take on Atletico Madrid.
Stick around for pre-match coverage and updates once the action begins.