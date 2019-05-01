Champions League: Barcelona vs. Liverpool brings us Messi vs. Milner, and one incredible flop
We learned on Wednesday that there's no love lost between these two players
Lionel Messi isn't normally one to overreact when it comes to a tackle, but on Wednesday he did just that. In Barcelona's Champions League semifinal showdown against Liverpool, a challenge came in from James Milner near the sideline. Messi went down easily and rolled several times in pain. He then argued that the ref give a yellow card to Milner, but it didn't happen. Take a look:
He went down a bit too easy there. Messi has gotten worse knocks and hasn't fallen down. On this play, it was as if Messi was waiting for a strong challenge from Milner, though the Englishman didn't get him all that much. It's as if there was a prior play in the past that had Messi on alert. Oh yeah, this:
In the end, Messi doesn't get Milner and yellow and just looks foolish in the process.
