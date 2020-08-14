Watch Now: Manchester City vs Real Madrid Extended Highlights ( 9:47 )

Since its restart, the UEFA Champions League has been great for the clubs traditionalists' love to hate. First, we saw PSG, a team with more money than sense at times, come back in the final minutes to knock out darling Atalanta. Then it was RB Leipzig, a club most German soccer fans hate with an intense passion based on their corporate ties, knocking off the favored Atletico Madrid.

Odds are, the nouveau riche Manchester City will similarly dispose of Lyon. City are a heavy favorite in the match as Pep Guardiola and The Sky Blues continue to chase their first Champions League title. The odds are skewed so heavily in their favor that there's no point in betting on City, though if you want to throw a small wager on Lyon +1100 as a lottery ticket, I won't stop you.

Still, save some money for these three plays I think are not only likely to happen but provide much better value than merely taking Man City -440.

All odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

Manchester City -1.5 (-135)

I'm expecting a Manchester City win, and I'm not expecting it to be close. If you're into the advanced analytics in soccer, you're aware that Man City were better than Liverpool in the Premier League this season according to a lot of metrics. Those metrics are misleading, though. You see, when Liverpool gets a 2-0 lead on their opponent, they tends to shut down and are content with that margin. Manchester City do not stop. Ever. If it's up 2-0, they want to go up 3-0, and then 4-0, and so forth until everybody on Twitter is tweeting the Simpsons meme with the crying kid shouting "stop, stop! He's already dead!"

I don't expect City to change their tactics for this match. City have won six of their UCL matches and drawn two. The draws were 1-1 ties with Atalanta and Shakhtar Donetsk in group play. The six wins have come by an average of 2.33 goals apiece, and that includes two one-goal victories against Real Madrid in the previous round. Well, no offense to Lyon, but you're not Real Madrid.

While Lyon are here thanks to beating Juventus, this year's Juventus team are not so much Juventus as they are Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and some other guys. Lyon have reached the quarterfinals despite having the same amount of wins (three) as losses through seven UCL matches. In those seven matches, they're allowing 1.43 goals and 1.56 xGA per match. That's not good.

I'm expecting Man City to pick this team apart, dominate possession, and score quite a few goals, which leads to our next play.

Manchester City Over 2.5 goals (+105)

There's value to be had on the overall total of Over 3.5 (+140), but taking City to score at least three goals as the better play. Lyon looked better defensively against Juventus because Juventus' midfield is a shambles, and have done a poor job creating all season long. Toss in the fact that Paolo Dybala played only a few minutes due to injury, and Juventus was quite literally hamstrung.

Even so, Ronaldo almost got Juventus past Lyon on his own.

I expect players like Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, and the Greatest Player In The World Kevin De Bruyne (shout it from the rooftops) will help City get at least three goals.

Both Teams to Score (+110)

As mentioned above, the overall total of 3.5 isn't a bad play to take the over on. That's because I don't think it's impossible that Lyon will find the back of the net at some point. So this is a slight hedge on our Man City -1.5 play, but it's also entirely feasible that City win by at least two goals while still allowing Lyon to get one of their own. City can be susceptible to the counter from time to time, as all possession dominant sides are. As dominant as City have been, they have still allowed a goal in each of its last six UCL contests.