Istanbul is within reach. By Wednesday night two of Inter Milan, AC Milan, Manchester City and Real Madrid will be through to the Champions League final (you can catch all the action on Paramount+). The first semifinal seems to be done and dusted, Inter holding a 2-0 lead from the first leg and playing host to their fellow San Siro tenants on Tuesday night. The other, however, could be decided by the finest of margins with City and defending champions Madrid having held each other to a 1-1 draw in the Spanish capital last week. Here's what we're looking out for:

Gundogan delivers in the clutch

As much as this contest will be decided by the tactical machinations of Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti, the form and fitness of Erling Haaland, Edouard Camavinga and the titanic midfield battle between some of the greatest players of their generation, it will be no less governed by what happens in the heads of Manchester City players. By rights, this should be their tie to win. They are the better group of players, though perhaps not by the margin this column suggested last week. They have home advantage, playing at a ground where they have not lost a European knockout tie since 2015. Their squad is as fit as anyone could reasonably hope at this stage of the season.

And yet, it is City and the Champions League. Until they break the hoodoo no one, perhaps least of all themselves, will be able to silence the inner saboteur that convinces them that they must sashay away before the kings of Europe are crowned. For all that Guardiola gets the blame for tactical idiosyncrasies he was not the reason City lost their spot in the final at this stage last year. It was not even the impact of Rodrygo, magnificent though he was. Above all else, City froze.

That is all the more curious when you see this team in the Premier League. They are England's mentality monsters, a side that always delivers in the biggest moments, even if that is just an escape route from the hole they have dug themselves. Emblematic of that is Ilkay Gundogan, the man who won the Premier League title for City last season and this month is carrying them across the finishing line with brilliant goals against Leeds and an Everton side who were holding firm for some time at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Gundogan has always had something of the reluctant superstar to him. When he was being garlanded with individual awards for once more stepping up when City needed him most -- morphing into one of the Premier League's top scorers in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne during the winter of 2020-21 -- he told CBS Sports that he was "not enjoying [the attention] too much" because he feared the backlash that would come when his form tailed off. That never arrived for one obvious reason: he never tailed off.

It's just that at 32 he has picked his moments to deliver. Up until March 11, Gundogan was averaging 0.18 goals and assists per 90 minutes. Since then that number has jumped to 0.99 per 90. He is completing more passes and take-ons, winning more duels, recovering the ball more frequently. He's one of City's most important players and he's rising to the moment. If others can follow in his example, they will get across the line in the three competitions they remain favorites to win.

Vinicius Junior is made to work

Last week's first leg might just go down as the moment Vinicius Junior changed the narrative of the post Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo age. What seemed destined to be another duopoly of Haaland and Kylian Mbappe may yet be a big three; goals as magnificent as his opener at the Santiago Bernabeu on the biggest of nights certainly buttress his case. More so than that, the argument for Vinicius' greatness might lie in the fact that aside from that brilliant match winner, Manchester City did a quite excellent job on him.

Twenty3

Note, for instance, how many of the passes that came to the 22 year old were delivered in the Real Madrid half or even his own third of the pitch. Even when he did get the ball in more dangerous positions, it was often with his back to goal and no avenue into which to turn. Vinicius was well guarded by Kyle Walker, who was never short of a helping hand when needed.

Rodri, in particular, did sterling work plugging the gaps that Madrid most wanted to attack through their left flank, either through a direct run or a pass infield like this one to Modric, which City's anchorman has read even before Eduardo Camavinga's initial delivery has landed at Vinicius' feet.

With Walker offering no space for Vinicius to turn and run into, Rodri is on hand to intercept the pass Wyscout/UEFA

When Vinicius does find himself with space to run into at the Etihad, there will be no one better placed to match him stride for stride than Walker. Indeed there are a vanishing number of defenders, even at the elite level who can turn a situation such as this...

Vinicius charges into open space at pace Wyscout/UEFA

... into this.

Walker closes the gap on Vinicius, who now has precious little room to operate Wyscout/UEFA

None of this is to say that Vinicius is necessarily going to be shut down by City. After all even in that passage of play above the combined efforts of Walker and John Stones cannot stop the youngster from getting the ball out from under his feet and pinging a brilliant pass to Karim Benzema for one of the few clear cut chances in a defensive clash. Vinicius is one of the few players who can test even the best of defenses at the peak of their powers. He is, however, going to have to work to prove his greatness.

AC Milan don't even get close

What a baffling season this has proven to be for Milan, one that has delivered the exhilarating highs of the wins at Tottenham and Napoli that took the reigning champions within 180 minutes of a 12th European Cup final (a mark that would see them clear Bayern Munich as the second most frequent finalists in history) but that is now likely to peter out in such alarming fashion that they will not even be back in the big time next season. The flashbulb moment of this pivotal stretch may prove to be the dressing down the Curva gave to Milan players after the weekend's loss to Spezia. There is still support for Stefano Pioli, no wonder when he delivered a title to the Rossoneri, but there is precious little reason for neutrals to believe that this time has what it takes to pull off an upset against a greatly improved Inter Milan.

What is curious in particular for Milan is that Pioli seemed to have puzzled something out in February, when he ditched a four man defense to move to a wing back system that still exploited the qualities of Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao whilst solidifying a backline that had become one of Europe's leakiest post-World Cup. A defeat to Udinese saw to that system, as did the return of Mike Maignan, whose on ball qualities offer Milan an extra player in build up, but the return of the back four did not come with an improved rearguard. In the last 11 matches, which had brought five wins before the back to back defeats to Inter and Spezia, Milan had been an average team in terms of shot profile, creating efforts worth 13.7 non-penalty expected goals (npxG) and allowing shots worth 13.4. Maignan could only cover up for so much of what was going on ahead of him.

If anything, Milan were more chaotic than ever before in the first leg, where Simon Kjaer and Fikayo Tomori crashed into each other and in the process were fortunate not to hand Lautaro Martinez a penalty. Inter's system was set in stone by Antonio Conte and honed by Simone Inzaghi, they will nearly always play with two center forwards who are supported by a midfield three that, on Wednesday in particular, was blessed with dangerous players in the final third.

Now it is hard to see a way out for Milan. There seems precious little point firming up the defense when the real priority is getting two past the goalkeeper of the Champions League so far, Andre Onana. That would be a tall order even with a fully fit Rafael Leao. If he plays he will surely not be able to go at full throttle and if anything was more apparent than Pioli's erring in not playing a back three last week, it was how much Milan miss their superstar not just in the final third but in progressing the ball that far too. In short, there is no convincing scenario in which Milan pull off this miraculous win. If only they had kept it tighter in the first leg.