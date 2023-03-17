The UEFA Champions League draw for the quarterfinals and semifinals are set after the draw on Friday at 7 a.m. ET on Paramount+. The round of 16 second legs wrapped up on Tuesday and Wednesday, when we officially learned the eight teams remaining in the competition. And now after the draw's conclusion we also know the paths everybody will need to take to get to the final in Istanbul.

Champions League bracket

Champions League quarterfinals

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea

Inter Milan vs. SL Benfica

Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich

AC Milan vs. Napoli

Champions League semifinals

AC Milan or Napoli vs. Inter Milan or SL Benfica

Real Madrid or Chelsea vs. Manchester City or Bayern Munich

Champions League schedule

Quarterfinals

First legs: April 11-12

Second legs: April 18-19

Semifinals

First legs: May 9-10

Second legs: May 16-17

Final

Saturday, June 10