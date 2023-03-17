The UEFA Champions League draw for the quarterfinals and semifinals are set after the draw on Friday at 7 a.m. ET on Paramount+. The round of 16 second legs wrapped up on Tuesday and Wednesday, when we officially learned the eight teams remaining in the competition. And now after the draw's conclusion we also know the paths everybody will need to take to get to the final in Istanbul.
Champions League bracket
The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League last 8 and the route to the final is set. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ApefDsLaRc— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 17, 2023
Champions League quarterfinals
- Real Madrid vs. Chelsea
- Inter Milan vs. SL Benfica
- Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich
- AC Milan vs. Napoli
Champions League semifinals
- AC Milan or Napoli vs. Inter Milan or SL Benfica
- Real Madrid or Chelsea vs. Manchester City or Bayern Munich
Champions League schedule
Quarterfinals
First legs: April 11-12
Second legs: April 18-19
Semifinals
First legs: May 9-10
Second legs: May 16-17
Final
Saturday, June 10