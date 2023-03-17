untitled-design-2023-03-14t123635-991.png
Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League draw for the quarterfinals and semifinals are set after the draw on Friday at 7 a.m. ET on Paramount+. The round of 16 second legs wrapped up on Tuesday and Wednesday, when we officially learned the eight teams remaining in the competition. And now after the draw's conclusion we also know the paths everybody will need to take to get to the final in Istanbul.

Champions League bracket

Champions League quarterfinals

  • Real Madrid vs. Chelsea
  • Inter Milan vs. SL Benfica
  • Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich
  • AC Milan vs. Napoli

Champions League semifinals

  • AC Milan or Napoli vs. Inter Milan or SL Benfica
  • Real Madrid or Chelsea vs. Manchester City or Bayern Munich

Champions League schedule

Quarterfinals
First legs: April 11-12
Second legs: April 18-19

Semifinals
First legs: May 9-10
Second legs: May 16-17

Final
Saturday, June 10 