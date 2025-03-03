For the 16 teams left standing in the Champions League, their path to the final in Munich is clear. Or, it's at least as clear as it can be in a competition that rarely lacks for upsets and drama in its closing stages.

Their thrilling win over Manchester City in the knockout playoffs marked Real Madrid out as the bookmakers' favorites despite their challenging draw with crosstown rivals Atletico. They may not be the only La Liga giants the holders have to come, if the brackets break right the 2024-25 Champions League could conclude with its first ever Clasico final.

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain might have something to say about that, whichever one of them comes out of their round of 16 tie will feel they can go all the way. The same is true of Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, while an injury-addled Arsenal and ageing Inter might feel they have a chance too.

Who, then, will be hoisting the trophy on May 31? Our experts make their picks below.

Champions League bracket

Champions League quarterfinalists



James Benge Roger Gonzalez Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry

Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal

Real Madrid Real Madrid Real Madrid Real Madrid Atletico Madrid

Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool PSG Liverpool

Aston Villa Aston Villa Aston Villa Aston Villa Aston Villa

Barcelona Barcelona Barcelona Barcelona Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund Lille Lille

Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen

Inter Inter Inter Inter Inter

Champions League semifinalists



James Benge Roger Gonzalez Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry

Real Madrid Real Madrid Real Madrid Real Madrid Atletico Madrid

Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool PSG Liverpool

Barcelona Barcelona Barcelona Barcelona Barcelona

Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen Inter Inter Inter

Champions League finalists



James Benge Roger Gonzalez Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry

Liverpool Real Madrid Liverpool Real Madrid Liverpool

Bayer Leverkusen Barcelona Barcelona Barcelona Barcelona

Champions League winners