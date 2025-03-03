untitled-design-2025-03-03t223632-600.png
Getty Images

For the 16 teams left standing in the Champions League, their path to the final in Munich is clear. Or, it's at least as clear as it can be in a competition that rarely lacks for upsets and drama in its closing stages.

Their thrilling win over Manchester City in the knockout playoffs marked Real Madrid out as the bookmakers' favorites despite their challenging draw with crosstown rivals Atletico. They may not be the only La Liga giants the holders have to come, if the brackets break right the 2024-25 Champions League could conclude with its first ever Clasico final.

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain might have something to say about that, whichever one of them comes out of their round of 16 tie will feel they can go all the way. The same is true of Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, while an injury-addled Arsenal and ageing Inter might feel they have a chance too.

Who, then, will be hoisting the trophy on May 31? Our experts make their picks below.

Champions League bold predictions: Real Madrid miss Jude Bellingham defense; Can PSG's Ousmane Dembele shine?
James Benge
Champions League bold predictions: Real Madrid miss Jude Bellingham defense; Can PSG's Ousmane Dembele shine?

Champions League bracket

Champions League quarterfinalists


player headshot
James Benge
player headshot
Roger Gonzalez
player headshot
Francesco Porzio
player headshot
Chuck Booth
player headshot
Pardeep Cattry

Arsenal
Arsenal
Arsenal
Arsenal
Arsenal

Real Madrid
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid

Liverpool
Liverpool
Liverpool
PSG
Liverpool

Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Aston Villa

Barcelona
Barcelona
Barcelona
Barcelona
Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
Lille
Lille

Bayer Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen

Inter
Inter
Inter
Inter
Inter
Champions League expert picks, predictions: Who will prevail in Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid faceoff?
Pardeep Cattry
Champions League expert picks, predictions: Who will prevail in Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid faceoff?

Champions League semifinalists


player headshot
James Benge
player headshot
Roger Gonzalez
player headshot
Francesco Porzio
player headshot
Chuck Booth
player headshot
Pardeep Cattry

Real Madrid
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid

Liverpool
Liverpool
Liverpool
PSG
Liverpool

Barcelona
Barcelona
Barcelona
Barcelona
Barcelona

Bayer Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen
Inter
Inter
Inter

Champions League finalists


player headshot
James Benge
player headshot
Roger Gonzalez
player headshot
Francesco Porzio
player headshot
Chuck Booth
player headshot
Pardeep Cattry

Liverpool
Real Madrid
Liverpool
Real Madrid
Liverpool

Bayer Leverkusen
Barcelona
Barcelona
Barcelona
Barcelona

Champions League winners


player headshot
James Benge
player headshot
Roger Gonzalez
player headshot
Francesco Porzio
player headshot
Chuck Booth
player headshot
Pardeep Cattry

Liverpool
Real Madrid
Liverpool
Barcelona
Barcelona