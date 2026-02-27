Champions League bracket: Real Madrid and Manchester City headline round of 16 action, Arsenal get Leverkusen
The 2025-26 season Champions League bracket is now set
The road to the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League final is now officially set. Friday's draw defined the bracket for the remaining 16 teams involved in the tournament. Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG are considered as the most likely candidates to lift the trophy this season, as the Champions League final will be played just weeks before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off across Canada, Mexico and the United States. Napoli, Juventus and Inter have all been eliminated, leaving Atalanta as the lone Italian representative still standing in the Round of 16, which begins on March 10. Let's now take a look at the bracket and the best matches to watch in the Round of 16:
Key Champions League dates
- March 10-18: Round of 16
- April 7-15: Quarterfinals
- April 28-May 6: Semifinals
- May 30: Final
Get ready for the Knockout Stage like never before with the UEFA Champions League Bracket Games! Create a pool to compete against friends or enter our Bracket Challenge for a chance to win a dream trip to London, including 2 UCL tickets and a tour of the UCL Today set! Plus, see how you stack up against UCL Today's own Jamie and Micah. Sign up now that brackets are unlocked after the Round of 16 draw, or play on the CBS Sports App!
The final bracket
The #UCL Round of 16 is set 🔏 pic.twitter.com/i272YajXlM— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 27, 2026
Round of 16 matchups
- PSG vs. Chelsea
- Galatasaray vs. Liverpool
- Real Madrid vs. Manchester City
- Atalanta vs. Bayern Munich
- Newcastle vs. Barcelona
- Atletico Madrid vs. Tottenham
- Bodo/Glimt vs. Sporting
- Leverkusen vs. Arsenal
Quarterfinals
- PSG or Chelsea vs. Galatasaray or Liverpool
- Real Madrid or Manchester City vs. Atalanta or Bayern Munich
- Newcastle or Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid or Tottenham
- Bodo/Glimt or Sporting vs. Bayer Leverkusen or Arsenal
Semi finals
- Winner of Quarterfinal 1 vs. Winner of Quarterfinal 2
- Winner of Quarterfinal 3 vs. Winner of Quarterfinal 4