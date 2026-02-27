The road to the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League final is now officially set. Friday's draw defined the bracket for the remaining 16 teams involved in the tournament. Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG are considered as the most likely candidates to lift the trophy this season, as the Champions League final will be played just weeks before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off across Canada, Mexico and the United States. Napoli, Juventus and Inter have all been eliminated, leaving Atalanta as the lone Italian representative still standing in the Round of 16, which begins on March 10. Let's now take a look at the bracket and the best matches to watch in the Round of 16:

Key Champions League dates

March 10-18: Round of 16

Round of 16 April 7-15: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals April 28-May 6: Semifinals

Semifinals May 30: Final

The final bracket

Round of 16 matchups

PSG vs. Chelsea

Galatasaray vs. Liverpool

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

Atalanta vs. Bayern Munich

Newcastle vs. Barcelona

Atletico Madrid vs. Tottenham

Bodo/Glimt vs. Sporting

Leverkusen vs. Arsenal

Quarterfinals

PSG or Chelsea vs. Galatasaray or Liverpool Real Madrid or Manchester City vs. Atalanta or Bayern Munich Newcastle or Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid or Tottenham Bodo/Glimt or Sporting vs. Bayer Leverkusen or Arsenal

Semi finals