The Champions League season is still in the league phase, but we can start to look ahead into the new year with some teams performing better than others. Real Madrid, PSG and Arsenal are in great form, but there are also other teams that might improve in the second part of the season, when things will become more serious and everything will be decided. Let's go around Europe to see which are the best teams in the tournament right now. Here are the 10 teams capable of winning it all, ranked.

10. AS Roma

Can you imagine AS Roma challenging for the trophy? Well, it's very difficult, if not impossible, but this seems like a dreamy season for the Giallorossi so far, and their striker Donyell Malen is in stunning form. Gian Piero Gasperini was able to completely shape his team in his second season at the club. What a journey.

9. Manchester City

The Citizens are playing a season without knowing what will come next. The potential verdict coming in the near future and the fact they also replaced a manager like Pep Guardiola at the beginning of this campaign can definitely have an impact on their current performances and I don't see them potentially going for the title. For sure, they have the potential to bounce back and regain some confidence, considering the players they have available.

8. Inter

The Italian team didn't have their best start of the season but they are one of those sides that can drastically improve in the second half of the campaign, if they learn how to defend again. Inter played in two of the last four Champions League finals and have some experienced players who can help them to achieve that target again. It won't be easy, but they are one of those candidates that we need to keep in our minds in the second part of the season.

7. Atletico Madrid

Never underestimate a team coached by Diego Simeone. They are behind right now and unlikely to be a challenger for the trophy at the end of the season but we should always consider Atletico Madrid in the conversation. To make that happen, some things must change in the winter transfer window to improve their current squad. Not impossible, but also not very likely at this stage.

6. Liverpool

Speaking of teams that need to improve to reach the level of the top four at least, Liverpool is one of them. They replaced their coach in the summer and there are still too many ups and downs so far. Andoni Iraola is a coach with the experience and the capabilities to reach the later stages of the tournament, but it's difficult to imagine they can challenge the other big teams, at least based on what they have shown so far.

5. Bayern Munich

I would rate the German giants in a much higher position but we also need to understand they currently have their two best players, at least on paper, injured or not at their best. Harry Kane will miss at least three months of action while the future of Jamal Musiala is still uncertain due to his physical conditions. The big question is when and how this duo will be back, but Bayern can definitely be a challenger for the trophy.

4. Barcelona

The Blaugrana are always part of this conversation, especially considering Lamine Yamal's ambitions to win the trophy and potentially win the next edition of the Ballon d'Or. Hansi Flick's target is to replicate his domestic success of the last two years in Europe.

3. Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho is back in action and Real Madrid are in great form, but more than anything, so are his players. Both Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham are probably playing their best season so far since they joined the Spanish giants, while Vinicius Jr is also hoping to reach his top form in the shortest time possible. They look particularly solid this season.

2. PSG

I would still consider them the leading candidates to win the tournament again, particularly after lifting the trophy in the past two editions, beating Inter and Arsenal in the respective finals. However, their chances have been significantly dented by injuries. Both Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are expected to miss the remainder of the season and, even if the club brings in replacements during the winter transfer window, losing two players of such importance is likely to have a major impact on their chances of retaining the title.

1. Arsenal

This has to be their season. Having finally won the Premier League last year, they now need to build on that success and consolidate their status at home, while also making a serious push for European glory. After coming so close last season, only to lose the 2026 final against PSG, they have every reason to believe they can go all the way.