⚽ The Forward Line

🇪🇺 The results are in from the Champions League draw

Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic pulled balls out of bowls, Kaka pressed a giant white button 36 times and just like that, this season's UEFA Champions League participants learned of their league phase schedules during Thursday's draw.

The new Swiss system, back for its second year, will deliver a handful of noteworthy matchups, chief among them Trent Alexander-Arnold's return to Anfield after swapping Liverpool for Real Madrid this summer, while Manchester City will play host to Napoli a few short months after Kevin de Bruyne departed the English club. Though the actual schedule is not out just yet, there is more than enough to go on to spot a good draw, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur being two of the greater beneficiaries of the randomized selection process. Tough matches await both teams but as James Benge writes, a manageable load awaits in Europe.

Benge: "[Arsenal's fixture list is] not without its challenges. The San Siro [against Inter] was a hard place for last season's semifinalists to go and Athletic Club away is perhaps the second toughest game pot four could have delivered. … [Paris Saint-Germain] away is the only really brutal game for Thomas Frank, who gets to go back to his homeland when Tottenham face Copenhagen. Indeed, according to CBS Sports' strength of schedule ranking, based on Opta's most recent team ranking, Tottenham have the 34th hardest fixture list in the league phase. Arsenal have the 35th. On paper, only Pafos are better off. For Arsenal, this means top eight should be the minimum target, if not top two. Tottenham would have headed into the draw wondering if they might be around the 24th place bubble. They should be well clear."

The same was not true for Real Madrid, who will have to play both City and Liverpool in the league phase and manage a midweek, nearly 4,000 mile trip to Kazakhstan to play Champions League first-timers Kairat. The real losers of Thursday's draw just might be reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain, who, for a second year running, will be forced to deal with the worst of the league phase's challenges.

Benge: "There's probably not much risk of the champions slipping outside the top 24 this time around, not after they so emphatically clicked at the start of 2025, but finishing below eighth and opening the door to a little more variance? That is eminently on the cards after what looks to be the toughest of the 36 fixture lists. Bayern Munich, Atalanta, Tottenham and Newcastle are a formidable foursome to rock up at the Parc des Princes, all of whom are surely going to deliver their A game against the best in the business. Add in trips to Barcelona, Leverkusen, Sporting and Athletic Club and it is hard to find an obvious banker three points on the fixture list. PSG will get plenty of points, but they won't get them the easy way."

The league phase schedule is expected to drop on Saturday and Champions League play will finally begin on September 16.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool, Arsenal meet for early title race check-in

Getty Images

Liverpool and Arsenal may have to save their analysis for the UEFA Champions League draw for the international break considering what's on their plate this weekend. Last season's top two teams in the Premier League will take part in the weekend's marquee matchup at Anfield, the fixture serving as an early litmus test for both teams' title credentials.

Both teams have won their opening matches of the season, but their performances have been a mixed bag and it is still unclear if that is the preseason rust showing or signs of genuine trouble. Each of their issues come down to their completely opposing stylistic preferences, too -- Liverpool have scored seven goals in two games but have relinquished 2-0 leads on both occasions, clearly showcasing defensive vulnerabilities. Chaotic as it may be, outscoring the opponent seems to be manager Arne Slot's default strategy to start the season, and an attacking unit headlined by Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike is well-suited to such a role.

There is, though, the small matter of facing an Arsenal team that is a well-known defensive juggernaut. They have been Europe's best defensive team for a few years now and might like their chances against an unbalanced Liverpool, especially with their set piece prowess. Their 1-0 win at Manchester United on opening weekend, though, refreshed questions about their attacking powers despite spending upwards of $70 million on Viktor Gyokeres. He took no shots in his Premier League debut as Arsenal were outshot nine to 22 by United and though a match against a leaky Liverpool defense may offer opportunity, the Gunners will likely need to use Sunday's match to prove they have the attacking mettle needed to win a Premier League title.

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bets

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Arsenal, Sunday, 11:30 a.m.

💰 THE PICK: Arsenal moneyline (+230) or Draw no bet (+146) -- Arsenal could be without Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka for this match, but with Noni Madueke and a potential debut for Eberechi Eze, they'll have plenty of attacking power for facing a Liverpool team that have already conceded four goals in two matches on the young season, including two to a 10-man Newcastle United squad. There's no denying that Liverpool's attack can score on anyone in the league with seven goals in those same two matches, but they also haven't faced a defense nearly as good as what Arsenal will put out there on Sunday. For the risk-averse, draw no bet at +146 still offers great value and a way out if the match ends level, but I'm going for the moneyline play. --Chuck Booth

For more picks, predictions, expert tips and the latest betting news, don't miss out on CBSSports.com's betting home page.

