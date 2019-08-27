Champions League draw: Group stage pots, everything to know, start time, live stream, TV channel

The 2018-19 Champions League group stage draw is on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET from the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. The 32 teams that will fight for Europe's top prize will be split into eight, four-team groups ahead of the start of the group stage in September. You can watch the draw live on fuboTV (Try for free).

Before the draw arrives, here's everything you need to know:

What teams are involved?

As of Monday, 26 teams have been confirmed for the group stage.

Spain: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia England: Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea

Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea Italy: Juventus, Napoli, Inter Milan, Atalanta

Juventus, Napoli, Inter Milan, Atalanta Germany: Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig France: PSG, Lyon, Lille

PSG, Lyon, Lille Portugal: Benfica



Benfica Russia: Zenit, Lokomotiv Moscow

Zenit, Lokomotiv Moscow Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk

Shakhtar Donetsk Belgium: Genk

Genk Turkey: Galatasaray

Galatasaray Austria: RB Salzburg

From there, six more teams will enter via the playoffs, which conclude on Wednesday. One of last year's semifinalists, Ajax, is one of the teams trying to get into the group stage.

Here's the remaining playoff schedule

Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET:



Rosenborg vs. GNK Dinamo (first leg: 0-2)

Red Star Belgrade vs. Young Boys (first leg: 2-2) -- watch on fuboTV (Try for free)

Krasnodar vs. Olympiacos (first leg: 0-4) -- watch on fuboTV (Try for free)

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET:



Slavia Prague vs. CRF Cluj (first leg: 1-0)

Ajax vs. APOEL (first leg: 0-0) -- watch on fuboTV (Try for free)

Club Brugge vs. LASK (first leg: 1-0) -- watch on fuboTV (Try for free)

What are the pots?

Only Pot 1 is decided. The three other draw pots will be confirmed once the playoffs conclude on Wednesday.

Pot 1

Liverpool (reigning UCL champs)

Chelsea (Europa League winners)

Barcelona

Manchester City

Juventus

Bayern München

Paris Saint-Germain

Zenit

The remaining pots will be decided by the club coefficient rankings, which you can find here.

Are their any draw restrictions?

Yes, there are two important ones. First, no team can play another team from the same association in the group stage. So, for example, Manchester City or Liverpool cannot be grouped with Chelsea or Tottenham. Barcelona won't get Real Madrid in the group stage, and so on.

Secondly, clubs from Russia and Ukraine must not be drawn in the same group due to the current political tensions between the two countries. It was a security decision that was implemented in 2014.

Be sure to check CBSSports.com on Thursday for our Champions League draw live blog and analysis of the groups.