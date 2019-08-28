Champions League draw: Group stage pots, live stream, TV channel, watch online, everything to know, start time
Everything you need to know for Thursday's Champions League draw
The 2018-19 Champions League group stage draw is on Thursday at 11:45 a.m. ET from the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. The 32 teams that will fight for Europe's top prize will be split into eight, four-team groups ahead of the start of the group stage in September. You can watch the draw live on fuboTV (Try for free).
Before the draw arrives, here's everything you need to know:
What teams are involved?
As of Monday, 26 teams have been confirmed for the group stage.
- Spain: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia
- England: Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea
- Italy: Juventus, Napoli, Inter Milan, Atalanta
- Germany: Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig
- France: PSG, Lyon, Lille
- Portugal: Benfica
- Russia: Zenit, Lokomotiv Moscow
- Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk
- Belgium: Genk
- Turkey: Galatasaray
- Austria: RB Salzburg
- Greece: Olympiakos
- Serbia: Red Star Belgrade
- Croatia: Dinamo Zagreb
Three teams entered from the playoffs on Tuesday, and three more will due so on Wednesday.
Here's the remaining playoff schedule
Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET:
- Dinamo Zagreb 1, Rosenborg 1 (Dinamo advances 3-1 on aggregate)
- Red Star Belgrade 1, Young Boys 1 (Red Star advances 3-3 on away goals)
- Olympiacos 2, Krasnodar 1 (Olympiacos advances 6-1 on aggregate)
Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET:
- Slavia Prague vs. CRF Cluj (first leg: 1-0)
- Ajax vs. APOEL (first leg: 0-0) -- watch on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Club Brugge vs. LASK (first leg: 1-0) -- watch on fuboTV (Try for free)
What are the pots?
Only Pot 1 is decided. The three other draw pots will be confirmed once the playoffs conclude on Wednesday.
Pot 1
- Liverpool (reigning UCL champs)
- Chelsea (Europa League winners)
- Barcelona
- Manchester City
- Juventus
- Bayern München
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Zenit
The remaining pots will be decided by the club coefficient rankings, which you can find here.
Are their any draw restrictions?
Yes, there are two important ones. First, no team can play another team from the same association in the group stage. So, for example, Manchester City or Liverpool cannot be grouped with Chelsea or Tottenham. Barcelona won't get Real Madrid in the group stage, and so on.
Secondly, clubs from Russia and Ukraine must not be drawn in the same group due to the current political tensions between the two countries. It was a security decision that was implemented in 2014.
Be sure to check CBSSports.com on Thursday for our Champions League draw live blog and analysis of the groups.
