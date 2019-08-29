Champions League draw: Live updates as Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid and others await group stage fate

We already know who our 32 participants will be for the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League season following Wednesday's play-off matches. On Thursday, we'll learn which clubs will be paired in which groups as the Champions League group stage draw takes place in Monaco at 11:30 a.m. ET -- stream it on fuboTV (Try for free). The action gets underway in September, but first comes the highly-anticipated draw as we anticipate which teams land in the group of death.

Last season, Liverpool, PSG and Napoli were all in the same group with Red Star Belgrade in what was a tight, intense race with the Reds barely getting through, only to then go on to win the cup.

Ahead of the draw, here are the pots and the teams that will participate. Remember, no teams from the same association can be drawn together in the group stage, nor can teams from Ukraine and Russia. So, for example, Liverpool cannot be grouped with Tottenham, just as Barcelona can't get Real Madrid.

Pot 1: Liverpool (title holders), Chelsea (Europa League winners), Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Zenit

Pot 2: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Shakhtar Donetsk, Ajax, Benfica

Pot 3: Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen, Salzburg, Olympiakos, Club Brugge, Valencia, Inter Milan, Dinamo Zagreb

Pot 4: Lokomotiv Moscow, Genk, Galatasaray, RB Leipzig, Slavia Prague, Red Star Belgrade, Atalanta, Lille

