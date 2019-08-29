Champions League draw: Live updates as Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid and others await group stage fate
The draw kicks off at 11:30 a.m. ET from Monaco
We already know who our 32 participants will be for the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League season following Wednesday's play-off matches. On Thursday, we'll learn which clubs will be paired in which groups as the Champions League group stage draw takes place in Monaco at 11:30 a.m. ET -- stream it on fuboTV (Try for free). The action gets underway in September, but first comes the highly-anticipated draw as we anticipate which teams land in the group of death.
Last season, Liverpool, PSG and Napoli were all in the same group with Red Star Belgrade in what was a tight, intense race with the Reds barely getting through, only to then go on to win the cup.
Ahead of the draw, here are the pots and the teams that will participate. Remember, no teams from the same association can be drawn together in the group stage, nor can teams from Ukraine and Russia. So, for example, Liverpool cannot be grouped with Tottenham, just as Barcelona can't get Real Madrid.
- Pot 1: Liverpool (title holders), Chelsea (Europa League winners), Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Zenit
- Pot 2: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Shakhtar Donetsk, Ajax, Benfica
- Pot 3: Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen, Salzburg, Olympiakos, Club Brugge, Valencia, Inter Milan, Dinamo Zagreb
- Pot 4: Lokomotiv Moscow, Genk, Galatasaray, RB Leipzig, Slavia Prague, Red Star Belgrade, Atalanta, Lille
For everything else you need to know about the draw, click here.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Champions League draw: What to know
Here's everything you need to know for Thursday's Champions League draw
-
Barca, PSG reach agreement for Neymar
It appears as if Neymar will be making his Camp Nou reunion this season
-
USMNT sets roster for Sept. friendlies
Here's a look at the squad and what to know
-
Atlanta United wins U.S. Open Cup
The Five Stripes have their third trophy in nine months
-
UCL odds: In search of next Cinderella
There are a handful of teams to keep an eye on
-
Alexis Sanchez off to Inter Milan
The Chilean is making the move to Italy