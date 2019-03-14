Champions League draw: Quarterfinal participants, live stream, how to watch info, start time, dates
The draw is set for Friday in Switzerland, where we could get the four English teams paired up and Messi vs. Ronaldo
The draw for the 2018-19 Champions League quarterfinals is set for Friday, just days following the conclusion of the round of 16 which saw several underdogs advance. Lionel Messi and Barcelona look like one of the favorites, as do Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus following their epic comeback over Atletico Madrid. The final eight teams will be paired with the games set to be played in April. The 2018-19 Champions League final is on June 1 at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.
Here's how you can watch the draw and what to know:
Champions League quarterfinal draw
- Date: Friday, March 15
- Time: 7 a.m. ET
- Location: Nyon, Switzerland
- TV channel: Univision Deportes
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Teams
- Barcelona
- Juventus
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Liverpool
- Tottenham
- Porto
- Ajax
Rules
Well, there really aren't any. It's a simple draw of this team plays that team. There is no restriction for certain teams playing each other as we've seen in the past, for example teams from Russia and Ukraine. There is also no restriction of teams from the same country playing each other. In the round of 16, teams from the same country couldn't be paired, but now they can. The four English teams may end up being paired with another each other if the chips fall the right way.
When are the games?
The first legs will be played on April 9 and 10, and the second legs will fall on April 16 and 17.
