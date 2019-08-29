Champions League draw results: Barcelona gets Inter Milan, Dortmund; Liverpool lands Napoli; PSG, Real Madrid paired

Here's a look at where each team landed for the group stage of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League

The group stage draw for the 2019-20 Champions League season took place on Thursday in Monaco, and it Barcelona is being considered as the Group of Death. Lionel Messi and company will face Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague as part of Group F. Other interesting pairings include PSG with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich with Tottenham and Liverpool once again getting Napoli. Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo will face a familiar foe in Atletico Madrid while also being joined by Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow. 

Here's a look at the draw results:

Group A

  • PSG
  • Real Madrid
  • Club Brugge
  • Galatasaray

Group B

  • Bayern Munich
  • Tottenham
  • Olympiacos
  • Red Star Belgrade

Group C

  • Manchester City
  • Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Dinamo Zagreb
  • Atalanta

Group D

  • Juventus
  • Atletico Madrid
  • Leverkusen
  • Lokomotiv Moscow

Group E

  • Liverpool
  • Napoli
  • FC Salzburg
  • Genk

Group F

  • Barcelona
  • Dortmund
  • Inter Milan
  • Slavia Prague

Group G

  • Zenit
  • Benfica
  • Lyon
  • RB Leipzig

Group H

  • Chelsea
  • Ajax
  • Valencia 
  • Lille

