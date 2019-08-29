Champions League draw results: Barcelona gets Inter Milan, Dortmund; Liverpool lands Napoli; PSG, Real Madrid paired
Here's a look at where each team landed for the group stage of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League
The group stage draw for the 2019-20 Champions League season took place on Thursday in Monaco, and it Barcelona is being considered as the Group of Death. Lionel Messi and company will face Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague as part of Group F. Other interesting pairings include PSG with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich with Tottenham and Liverpool once again getting Napoli. Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo will face a familiar foe in Atletico Madrid while also being joined by Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow.
Here's a look at the draw results:
Group A
- PSG
- Real Madrid
- Club Brugge
- Galatasaray
Group B
- Bayern Munich
- Tottenham
- Olympiacos
- Red Star Belgrade
Group C
- Manchester City
- Shakhtar Donetsk
- Dinamo Zagreb
- Atalanta
Group D
- Juventus
- Atletico Madrid
- Leverkusen
- Lokomotiv Moscow
Group E
- Liverpool
- Napoli
- FC Salzburg
- Genk
Group F
- Barcelona
- Dortmund
- Inter Milan
- Slavia Prague
Group G
- Zenit
- Benfica
- Lyon
- RB Leipzig
Group H
- Chelsea
- Ajax
- Valencia
- Lille
