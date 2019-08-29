Champions League draw results: Barcelona gets Inter Milan, Dortmund; Liverpool lands Napoli; PSG, Real Madrid paired

The group stage draw for the 2019-20 Champions League season took place on Thursday in Monaco, and it Barcelona is being considered as the Group of Death. Lionel Messi and company will face Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague as part of Group F. Other interesting pairings include PSG with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich with Tottenham and Liverpool once again getting Napoli. Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo will face a familiar foe in Atletico Madrid while also being joined by Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow.

Here's a look at the draw results:

Group A

PSG

Real Madrid

Club Brugge

Galatasaray

Group B

Bayern Munich

Tottenham

Olympiacos

Red Star Belgrade

Group C

Manchester City

Shakhtar Donetsk

Dinamo Zagreb

Atalanta

Group D

Juventus

Atletico Madrid

Leverkusen

Lokomotiv Moscow

Group E

Liverpool

Napoli

FC Salzburg

Genk

Group F

Barcelona

Dortmund

Inter Milan

Slavia Prague

Group G

Zenit

Benfica

Lyon

RB Leipzig

Group H

Chelsea

Ajax

Valencia

Lille

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.