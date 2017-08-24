Champions League Draw results: Barcelona gets Juventus, Real Madrid in Group of Death with Dortmund, Spurs

Here are the eight groups for the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League

The draw for the 2017-18 Champions League group stage was held on Thursday afternoon in Monaco, as 32 teams were divided into eight groups of four, with Group H as the Group of Death. It will feature Real Madrid, Borrusia Dortmund, Tottenham and Apoel, while Barcelona was grouped with Juventus, who eliminated the Spanish club last season.

Here are the results:

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Group F Group G Group H
BenficaBayern MunichChelsea FCJuventusSpartak MoscowShakhtar DonetskMonacoReal Madrid
Manchester UnitedPSG Atletico Madrid BarcelonaSevilla Manchester CityPortoDortmund
Basel Anderlecht Roma OlympiacosLiverpoolNapoli BesiktasTottenham
CSKA MoscowCeltic QarabagSportingMariborFeyenoordLeipzigApoel

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories