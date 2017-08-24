Champions League Draw results: Barcelona gets Juventus, Real Madrid in Group of Death with Dortmund, Spurs

The draw for the 2017-18 Champions League group stage was held on Thursday afternoon in Monaco, as 32 teams were divided into eight groups of four, with Group H as the Group of Death. It will feature Real Madrid, Borrusia Dortmund, Tottenham and Apoel, while Barcelona was grouped with Juventus, who eliminated the Spanish club last season.

Here are the results:

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Group F Group G Group H Benfica Bayern Munich Chelsea FC Juventus Spartak Moscow Shakhtar Donetsk Monaco Real Madrid Manchester United PSG Atletico Madrid Barcelona Sevilla Manchester City Porto Dortmund Basel Anderlecht Roma Olympiacos Liverpool Napoli Besiktas Tottenham CSKA Moscow Celtic Qarabag Sporting Maribor Feyenoord Leipzig Apoel