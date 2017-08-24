Champions League Draw results: Barcelona gets Juventus, Real Madrid in Group of Death with Dortmund, Spurs
Here are the eight groups for the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League
The draw for the 2017-18 Champions League group stage was held on Thursday afternoon in Monaco, as 32 teams were divided into eight groups of four, with Group H as the Group of Death. It will feature Real Madrid, Borrusia Dortmund, Tottenham and Apoel, while Barcelona was grouped with Juventus, who eliminated the Spanish club last season.
Here are the results:
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Group E
|Group F
|Group G
|Group H
|Benfica
|Bayern Munich
|Chelsea FC
|Juventus
|Spartak Moscow
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Monaco
|Real Madrid
|Manchester United
|PSG
|Atletico Madrid
|Barcelona
|Sevilla
|Manchester City
|Porto
|Dortmund
|Basel
|Anderlecht
|Roma
|Olympiacos
|Liverpool
|Napoli
|Besiktas
|Tottenham
|CSKA Moscow
|Celtic
|Qarabag
|Sporting
|Maribor
|Feyenoord
|Leipzig
|Apoel
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Winners, losers of Champions League draw
Consider Manchester United and Manchester City lucky. Chelsea and Tottenham? Not so much
-
Ronaldo takes home top award
Ronaldo was the favorite, and he took home the crown as Europe's top player
-
This dribble will leave you mesmerized
Orlando Berrio left everyone speechless with this move to help secure Flamengo a derby win
-
Ibrahimovic returns to Man. United
The superstar returns to a new-look United
-
Barcelona secures Neymar replacement
Ousmane Dembele looks to be on his way to Spain
-
Yedlin to miss WCQ
Yedlin has been battling injuries and is not in the plans for the team's upcoming matches
Add a Comment