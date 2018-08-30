Champions League draw results: Messi, Barcelona in group of death; Ronaldo, Juve to face Manchester United

The Champions League 2018-19 group stage draw took place on Thursday in Monaco. All 32 participants were grouped into eight groups consisting of four teams, with some delightful matchups ahead. Lionel Messi and Barcelona are pitted in one of the toughest groups of the tournament, while Cristiano Ronaldo, now with Juventus, will meet his old squad, Manchester United. Here are the results:

Group A

Atletico Madrid (ESP)



Borussia Dortmund (GER)



Monaco (FRA)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Group B

Barcelona (ESP)



Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)



PSV-Eindhoven (NED)

Inter Milan (ITA)

Group C

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)



Napoli (ITA)

Liverpool (ENG)

Red Star Belgrade (SRB)



Group D

Lokomotiv Moscow (RUS)



Porto (POR)



Schalke (GER)

Galatasaray (TUR)

Group E

Bayern Munich (GER)



Benfica (POR)



Ajax (NED)

AEK Athens (GRE)

Group F

Manchester City (ENG)



Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)



Lyon (FRA)

Hoffenheim (GER)

Group G

Real Madrid (ESP)



Roma (ITA)



CSKA Moscow (RUS)

Viktoria Plzen (CZE)

Group H

Juventus (ITA)



Manchester United (ENG)



Valencia (ESP)

Young Boys (SUI)