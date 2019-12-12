Champions League draw scenarios, dates: Who can Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea face in last 16?

The Champions League group stage is in the books after a record 308 goals were scored in 96 matches over the span of three months. We now turn the page to the knockout stage in February of 2020, and on Monday at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, the draw will take place and the round of 16 matchups will be revealed.

Each round from here until the final in Istanbul, Turkey, will be decided over two legs and aggregate score. If the score is tied after 180 minutes, then the away goal rule will be used as the tiebreaker. If away goals for both teams are the same, then the match heads into a 30-minute extra-time period. Should there still be a tie after that, then we head to a penalty-kick shootout.

Thirty-two teams entered the competition and only 16 remain. The eight group winners will be seeded on one pot and the eight second place group stage finishers will be separated to the second pot. The seeded teams will be deemed the home team in the second leg. The first legs will be played Feb. 18-19 and 25-26, followed by the second legs on March 10-11 and 17-18.

The only other major restriction is that no team from the same federation or Champions League group can match up against each other. For example, Manchester City won't be able draw Atalanta because of the group stage restriction and it won't be able to draw runners-up Tottenham and Chelsea in the last 16 because they play in the same league.

With that being said, let's take a look at the possible matchups for every team left in the tournament as we build up to the draw on Monday morning:

Barcelona (seeded)

Atalanta

Chelsea

Lyon

Napoli

Tottenham Hotspur

Bayern Munich (seeded)

Atalanta

Atletico Madrid

Chelsea

Lyon



Napoli

Real Madrid

Juventus (seeded)

Chelsea



Borussia Dortmund

Lyon

Real Madrid



Tottenham Hotspur

RB Leipzig (seeded)

Atalanta

Atletico Madrid

Chelsea

Napoli



Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool (seeded)

Atalanta

Atletico Madrid

Borussia Dortmund



Lyon

Real Madrid



Manchester City (seeded)

Atletico Madrid



Borussia Dortmund



Lyon

Napoli

Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain (seeded)

Atalanta

Atletico Madrid

Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund

Napoli



Tottenham Hotspur



Valencia (seeded)

Atalanta

Borussia Dortmund



Lyon

Napoli

Tottenham Hotspur

Atalanta (unseeded)

Barcelona

Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig



Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain



Valencia

Atletico Madrid (unseeded)

Bayern Munich



RB Leipzig



Liverpool

Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain

Chelsea (unseeded)

Barcelona

Bayern Munich

Juventus

RB Leipzig

Paris Saint-Germain



Borussia Dortmund (unseeded)

Juventus



Liverpool



Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain

Valencia

Lyon (unseeded)

Barcelona

Bayern Munich

Juventus

Liverpool



Manchester City

Valencia



Napoli (unseeded)

Barcelona

Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig



Manchester City



Paris Saint-Germain

Valencia

Real Madrid (unseeded)

Bayern Munich



Juventus

RB Leipzig

Liverpool

Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur (unseeded)