Champions League draw scenarios, dates: Who can Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea face in last 16?
A look at every possible matchup for the last 16 participants in the Champions League
The Champions League group stage is in the books after a record 308 goals were scored in 96 matches over the span of three months. We now turn the page to the knockout stage in February of 2020, and on Monday at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, the draw will take place and the round of 16 matchups will be revealed.
Each round from here until the final in Istanbul, Turkey, will be decided over two legs and aggregate score. If the score is tied after 180 minutes, then the away goal rule will be used as the tiebreaker. If away goals for both teams are the same, then the match heads into a 30-minute extra-time period. Should there still be a tie after that, then we head to a penalty-kick shootout.
Thirty-two teams entered the competition and only 16 remain. The eight group winners will be seeded on one pot and the eight second place group stage finishers will be separated to the second pot. The seeded teams will be deemed the home team in the second leg. The first legs will be played Feb. 18-19 and 25-26, followed by the second legs on March 10-11 and 17-18.
The only other major restriction is that no team from the same federation or Champions League group can match up against each other. For example, Manchester City won't be able draw Atalanta because of the group stage restriction and it won't be able to draw runners-up Tottenham and Chelsea in the last 16 because they play in the same league.
With that being said, let's take a look at the possible matchups for every team left in the tournament as we build up to the draw on Monday morning:
Barcelona (seeded)
- Atalanta
- Chelsea
- Lyon
- Napoli
- Tottenham Hotspur
Bayern Munich (seeded)
- Atalanta
- Atletico Madrid
- Chelsea
- Lyon
- Napoli
- Real Madrid
Juventus (seeded)
- Chelsea
- Borussia Dortmund
- Lyon
- Real Madrid
- Tottenham Hotspur
RB Leipzig (seeded)
- Atalanta
- Atletico Madrid
- Chelsea
- Napoli
- Real Madrid
- Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool (seeded)
- Atalanta
- Atletico Madrid
- Borussia Dortmund
- Lyon
- Real Madrid
Manchester City (seeded)
- Atletico Madrid
- Borussia Dortmund
- Lyon
- Napoli
- Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain (seeded)
- Atalanta
- Atletico Madrid
- Chelsea
- Borussia Dortmund
- Napoli
- Tottenham Hotspur
Valencia (seeded)
- Atalanta
- Borussia Dortmund
- Lyon
- Napoli
- Tottenham Hotspur
Atalanta (unseeded)
- Barcelona
- Bayern Munich
- RB Leipzig
- Liverpool
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Valencia
Atletico Madrid (unseeded)
- Bayern Munich
- RB Leipzig
- Liverpool
- Manchester City
- Paris Saint-Germain
Chelsea (unseeded)
- Barcelona
- Bayern Munich
- Juventus
- RB Leipzig
- Paris Saint-Germain
Borussia Dortmund (unseeded)
- Juventus
- Liverpool
- Manchester City
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Valencia
Lyon (unseeded)
- Barcelona
- Bayern Munich
- Juventus
- Liverpool
- Manchester City
- Valencia
Napoli (unseeded)
- Barcelona
- Bayern Munich
- RB Leipzig
- Manchester City
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Valencia
Real Madrid (unseeded)
- Bayern Munich
- Juventus
- RB Leipzig
- Liverpool
- Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur (unseeded)
- Barcelona
- Juventus
- RB Leipzig
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Valencia
