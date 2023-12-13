Paris Saint-Germain and Porto round out the UEFA Champions League last 16 after results went their way on Wednesday.

PSG reduced a point at Borussia Dortmund courtesy of a goal from Warren Zaïre-Emery in the 56th minute, and also received help from Europa League-bound AC Milan with their 2-1 win at Newcastle United. Things were a bit more straightforward for Porto, who beat Shakhtar Donetsk 5-3 to reach the knockouts.

Dortmund, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid also ensured they would finish atop their respective groups by the time the final whistle blew on Wednesday. Barcelona did so despite losing 3-2 to Antwerp, while Atleti rose to the top courtesy of a 2-0 win over Lazio.

The last 16 teams remaining in the Champions League now await their fate through Monday's draw, when the group winners will be seeded and drawn against the unseeded runners-up. Here's a look at the teams who will be playing in the competition in the new year.

Champions League round of 16 teams

Seeded teams

Arsenal

Atletico Madrid

Barcelona

Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City

Real Madrid

Real Sociedad

Unseeded teams

Copenhagen

Inter

Lazio

Napoli



Paris Saint-Germain

Porto

PSV

RB Leipzig

Europa League knockout round playoffs teams

AC Milan

Benfica

Braga

Galatasaray

Feyenoord

Lens

Shakhtar Donetsk

Young Boys

The no-draw list

Here's a list of which sides the seeded teams will not be able to play in the Champions League round of 16.

Arsenal: PSV Eindhoven

Atletico Madrid: Lazio

Barcelona: Porto

Bayern Munich: Copenhagen, RB Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund: Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig

Manchester City: RB Leipzig

Real Madrid: Napoli

Real Sociedad: Inter

Unseeded teams to avoid

Without a doubt, Serie A leaders Inter and French champions PSG are the teams the seeded teams would rather not receive in Monday's draw. The Italian side finished second on a tiebreaker in Group D and have steadily performed throughout the season, meaning a headline-grabbing round of 16 matchup could be in the cards for them. As for the Parisians, they may have been inconsistent throughout the group stage but with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Zaire-Emery, PSG boast the talent to oust any team from the competition.

Seeded teams to worry about

The group winners did well to earn their spots, but there are a couple of teams that will likely inspire less fear from the unseeded sides than others -- Dortmund and Real Sociedad. The Germans were the most solid side in a topsy-turvy Group F but have been inconsistent at times this season, which could prevent them from making a deep run in Europe. Real Sociedad, meanwhile, have treated the Champions League like a reprieve from their average campaign so far in La Liga, which could catch up to them depending on the opposition.

Leipzig's narrow draw

Since most of the teams from the same country ended up in matching pots, most of the sides left are eligible to play each other in the round of 16. That is not exactly the case for RB Leipzig, though, who will be limited to just five opponents come Monday -- Arsenal and the Spanish quartet of Atleti, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad.