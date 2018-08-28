Champions League draw: When is it, which teams are playing, pots, schedule, TV and live stream info

The 2018-19 UEFA Champions League season is right around the corner. The group stage of the competition begins in September, but all eyes will be on Thursday when the 32-team draw takes place. Some teams are fresh, having just started their club competition while others have been involved in the playoff round, which will conclude on Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know:

When will the Champions League draw take place?

The draw will take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday, Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. ET.

How to watch the UCL draw

You can watch the draw on Univision Deportes, YouTube and UEFA.com. The draw will be available on UDN via fuboTV (Try for free).

What teams are participating this season?

Spain: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia

England: Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool

Germany: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Schalke, Hoffenheim

Italy: Juventus, Napoli, Roma, Inter Milan

France: Paris Saint-Germain, Lyon, Monaco

Russia: Lokomotiv Moscow, CSKA Moscow

Portugal: Porto

Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk

Turkey: Galatasaray

Belgium: Club Brugge

Czech Republic: Viktoria Plzen

In addition, six teams will advance from the playoff round. Here are the following matchups: PSV vs. Bate; Red Star Belgrade vs. Red Bull Salzburg; Benfica vs. PAOK; Young Boys vs. Dinamo Zagreb; AEK vs. Videoton; Dynamo Kyiv vs. Ajax.

Champions League pots

The pots are not fully confirmed until the playoff round concludes later this week, but these are how the posts stand for now:

Pot 1: Real Madrid (reigning champs), Atletico Madrid (Europa League champs), Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, PSG, Lokomotiv Moscow.

Pot 2: Borussia Dortmund, Porto, Manchester United, Shakhtar Donetsk, Napoli, Tottenham, Roma.



Pot 3: Schalke, Lyon, Monaco, CSKA Moscow.

Pot 4: Club Brugge, Galatasaray, Inter Milan, Hoffenheim.

TBD: Liverpool, Valencia, Viktoria, six playoff winners.

UCL group stage schedule

The group stage begins on Sept. 18 and ends on Dec. 12. Below are the group stage fixture dates.

Matchday 1: Sept. 18-19



Matchday 2: Oct. 2-3

Matchday 3: Oct. 23-24

Matchday 4: November 6-7

Matchday 5: Nov. 27-28

Matchday 6: Dec. 11-12