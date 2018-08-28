Champions League draw: When is it, which teams are playing, pots, schedule, TV and live stream info
The UEFA Champions League draw is on Thursday, and here's what you need to know
The 2018-19 UEFA Champions League season is right around the corner. The group stage of the competition begins in September, but all eyes will be on Thursday when the 32-team draw takes place. Some teams are fresh, having just started their club competition while others have been involved in the playoff round, which will conclude on Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know:
When will the Champions League draw take place?
The draw will take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday, Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. ET.
How to watch the UCL draw
You can watch the draw on Univision Deportes, YouTube and UEFA.com. The draw will be available on UDN via fuboTV (Try for free).
What teams are participating this season?
Spain: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia
England: Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool
Germany: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Schalke, Hoffenheim
Italy: Juventus, Napoli, Roma, Inter Milan
France: Paris Saint-Germain, Lyon, Monaco
Russia: Lokomotiv Moscow, CSKA Moscow
Portugal: Porto
Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk
Turkey: Galatasaray
Belgium: Club Brugge
Czech Republic: Viktoria Plzen
In addition, six teams will advance from the playoff round. Here are the following matchups: PSV vs. Bate; Red Star Belgrade vs. Red Bull Salzburg; Benfica vs. PAOK; Young Boys vs. Dinamo Zagreb; AEK vs. Videoton; Dynamo Kyiv vs. Ajax.
Champions League pots
The pots are not fully confirmed until the playoff round concludes later this week, but these are how the posts stand for now:
Pot 1: Real Madrid (reigning champs), Atletico Madrid (Europa League champs), Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, PSG, Lokomotiv Moscow.
Pot 2: Borussia Dortmund, Porto, Manchester United, Shakhtar Donetsk, Napoli, Tottenham, Roma.
Pot 3: Schalke, Lyon, Monaco, CSKA Moscow.
Pot 4: Club Brugge, Galatasaray, Inter Milan, Hoffenheim.
TBD: Liverpool, Valencia, Viktoria, six playoff winners.
UCL group stage schedule
The group stage begins on Sept. 18 and ends on Dec. 12. Below are the group stage fixture dates.
- Matchday 1: Sept. 18-19
- Matchday 2: Oct. 2-3
- Matchday 3: Oct. 23-24
- Matchday 4: November 6-7
- Matchday 5: Nov. 27-28
- Matchday 6: Dec. 11-12
