UEFA Champions League knockout stage draw: Where to watch, live stream, teams, seeds, potential matchups
The knockout phase will kick off on March 10 with the round of 16, as matchups will be decided on Friday
The 2025-26 Champions League is now entering its key phase after the end of the league phase and the playoffs, which saw some big surprises. Italian giants Inter and Juventus were both eliminated from the tournament after two disappointing defeats against Bodo/Glimt and Galatasaray, while Real Madrid knocked Jose Mourinho's Benfica out of the tournament after a much-discussed two-legged playoff.
The teams that finished from ninth through 24th in the league phase took part in the playoffs, where a spot in the round of 16 against the top eight was on the line. Heading into Friday's draw, the list of potential opponents for each team is clear, but the exact matchups will finally be determined. The round of 16 will kick off on March 10 across Europe as the road to the May 30 final in Budapest gains steam. Here's what you need to know before tuning in, and don't forget, you can watch all the Champions League action live on Paramount+.
How to watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 27 | Time: 6 a.m. ET
- Location: House of European Football -- Nyon, Switzerland
- Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network
Which teams are in the draw?
Seeded (league phase top eight, ordered by league phase ranking)
- Arsenal
- Bayern Munich
- Liverpool
- Tottenham
- Barcelona
- Chelsea
- Sporting CP
- Manchester City
Unseeded (knockout phase playoff winners)
- Real Madrid
- PSG
- Newcastle
- Atletico Madrid
- Atalanta
- Bayer Leverkusen
- Galatasaray
- Bodo/Glimt
UEFA Champions League bracket
What does the path look like for the round of 16?
The top eight teams in the league phase will be seeded in this round after securing a direct passageway to the last 16. Here is each team's list of potential opponents for the round of 16:
- Arsenal's possible opponents: Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen
- Bayern Munich's possible opponents: Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen
- Liverpool's possible opponents: Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray
- Tottenham's possible opponents: Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray
- Barcelona's possible opponents: PSG, Newcastle
- Chelsea's possible opponents: PSG, Newcastle
- Sporting CP's possible opponents: Real Madrid, Bodo/Glimt
- Manchester City's possible opponents: Real Madrid, Bodo/Glimt
What are the rules for the knockout stages?
The rest of the tournament will take place over a two-legged series, minus the final, with teams advancing to the next round based on aggregate scores. The away goals rule will not apply, with teams advancing to extra time and, if needed, penalties, if they are tied.
Key Champions League dates
- Feb. 27: Draw for the round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final
- March 10-18: Round of 16
- April 7-15: Quarterfinals
- April 28-May 6: Semifinals
- May 30: Final