The 2025-26 Champions League is now entering its key phase after the end of the league phase and the playoffs, which saw some big surprises. Italian giants Inter and Juventus were both eliminated from the tournament after two disappointing defeats against Bodo/Glimt and Galatasaray, while Real Madrid knocked Jose Mourinho's Benfica out of the tournament after a much-discussed two-legged playoff.

The teams that finished from ninth through 24th in the league phase took part in the playoffs, where a spot in the round of 16 against the top eight was on the line. Heading into Friday's draw, the list of potential opponents for each team is clear, but the exact matchups will finally be determined. The round of 16 will kick off on March 10 across Europe as the road to the May 30 final in Budapest gains steam. Here's what you need to know before tuning in, and don't forget, you can watch all the Champions League action live on Paramount+.

Get ready for the Knockout Stage like never before with the UEFA Champions League Bracket Games! Create a pool to compete against friends or enter our Bracket Challenge for a chance to win a dream trip to London, including 2 UCL tickets and a tour of the UCL Today set! Plus, see how you stack up against UCL Today's own Jamie and Micah. Sign up now before brackets are unlocked after the Round of 16 Draw. Visit *tracked link* or play on the CBS Sports App!

How to watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 27 | Time: 6 a.m. ET

Friday, Feb. 27 | 6 a.m. ET Location: House of European Football -- Nyon, Switzerland

House of European Football -- Nyon, Switzerland Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Which teams are in the draw?

Seeded (league phase top eight, ordered by league phase ranking)

Arsenal Bayern Munich Liverpool Tottenham Barcelona Chelsea Sporting CP Manchester City

Unseeded (knockout phase playoff winners)

Real Madrid

PSG

Newcastle

Atletico Madrid

Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen

Galatasaray

Bodo/Glimt

UEFA Champions League bracket

What does the path look like for the round of 16?

The top eight teams in the league phase will be seeded in this round after securing a direct passageway to the last 16. Here is each team's list of potential opponents for the round of 16:

Arsenal 's possible opponents: Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen

's possible opponents: Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen Bayern Munich' s possible opponents: Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen

s possible opponents: Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen Liverpool 's possible opponents: Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray

's possible opponents: Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray Tottenham 's possible opponents: Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray

's possible opponents: Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray Barcelona 's possible opponents: PSG, Newcastle

's possible opponents: PSG, Newcastle Chelsea 's possible opponents: PSG, Newcastle

's possible opponents: PSG, Newcastle Sporting CP 's possible opponents: Real Madrid, Bodo/Glimt

's possible opponents: Real Madrid, Bodo/Glimt Manchester City's possible opponents: Real Madrid, Bodo/Glimt

What are the rules for the knockout stages?

The rest of the tournament will take place over a two-legged series, minus the final, with teams advancing to the next round based on aggregate scores. The away goals rule will not apply, with teams advancing to extra time and, if needed, penalties, if they are tied.

Key Champions League dates