Champions League draw winners and losers: Barcelona in the Group of Death; relief for Liverpool, Manchester City

The Champions League draw concluded on Thursday in Monaco, and we now know who all 32 teams will play in the battle for the continent's top crown. Though no games have been played in the group stage, there were still winners and losers from the draw. Some teams were handed a favorable group (looking at you, Manchester City) while others were pretty much handed a ticket to an early exit (like Slavia Prague). Here's a look at the winners and losers:

Winner: Manchester City's title chances

Whether this is the season in which the team wins the UCL remains to be seen, but once again City got a group it should just cruise through. Pep Guardiola's squad avoided big names like Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid or Napoli and ended up getting Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb and Atalanta. Even if City slipped up and lost a couple games, the team should be good to get at least 10 points from the others and sneak through in a worst-case scenario. Atalanta is the team that could probably cause City the most trouble, but the Serie A side is in the competition for the first time. It would be a shock of City doesn't win the group.

Loser: Lokomotiv and Slavia Prague's chances of advancing

The Russian and Czech sides can pretty much plan on not playing in European competition come January. Lokomotiv Moscow got Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Leverkusen, while Slavia got Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan. It's hard to envision any scenario in which either finishes in the top two in their groups, and even third place to get into the Europa League seems highly unlikely. The draw was not kind to these two. Their motto come December will be clear -- don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened.

Winner: Liverpool and Napoli's nerves

Liverpool and Napoli are together again, this time in Group E, but they'll take it. Why? Because they avoided the Group of Death. Last season when they were paired together they also had PSG and Red Star Belgrade. Getting FC Salzburg and Genk should be a cakewalk for both, and they can pretty much expect to be in the round of 16. This is a draw that could let them cruise a bit during the last game depending on the schedule, and it may come at a good time with both teams also expected to be a top contender in their respective domestic leagues.

Loser: Barca and other Group of Death participants

You can argue that there are two groups that could be the "Group of Death." While many will point to Group F with Barcelona, Dortmund, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague, I'd also put Group D there with Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Leverkusen and Lokomotiv. Group F will see Barca as the clear favorite, but a No. 2 seed in Dortmund could be in trouble with a rejuvenated Inter. Juventus and Atleti will be heavy favorites in their group, but Leverkusen is not to be overlooked with teenage sensation Kai Havertz. It's going to be a bloodbath.

Winner: Fans who are ready for some top-class matchups

Some years we get some groups that really don't have that great of matchups, but this tournament is loaded. We will get all of these matchups twice:

Real Madrid vs. PSG

Bayern vs. Tottenham



Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus

Juventus vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool vs. Napoli

Barcelona vs. Dortmund

Barcelona vs. Inter

Inter vs. Dortmund

Chelsea vs. Ajax

Valencia vs. Chelsea

Valencia vs. Ajax

That's 24 cant-miss games and is a huge win for any fan of the sport. All of these teams have what it takes to make the round of 16, and fans will be in for a treat. Champions League action starts Sept. 17.